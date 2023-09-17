Vanessa Beeley

Home
Conversations with Vanessa Be…
Insights
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Thessalia tragedy. Greece in NATO and Zionist crosshairs
The Thessalia plains floods are a catastrophe of biblical proportions - deliberate or 'climate change'?
 • 
vanessa beeley
5
Syria under attack...again. The US criminal cartel is not giving up.
My short update for UK Column News - more details to follow
 • 
vanessa beeley
1
A big thank you!
To all subscribers
 • 
vanessa beeley
5
Media on trial with Eva Bartlett, Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley
Interview by Mike Robinson of UK Column
 • 
vanessa beeley
2
Syria, Ukraine and the shifting global alliances
Wide ranging discussion with Real Jerm Warfare aka Jeremy Nell on TNT radio
 • 
vanessa beeley
The U.S. needs perpetual war to survive
Interview with Misty Winston on TNT Radio
 • 
vanessa beeley
5
Western rampant hypocrisy as they condemn children in north-east Syria to a life of abuse
The West accuses Russia of human rights abuses against children, they should look in the mirror
 • 
vanessa beeley
16
Three Republican Congressmen enter Syria illegally, fraternize with terrorist groups
Republican congressmen mingle with US-sanctioned terror gangs accused of human rights abuses
 • 
vanessa beeley
13
August 2023
Greek wildfires - NATO opportunism
From last week - I look at the strategic importance of Alexandopoulis Port in northern Greece
 • 
vanessa beeley
4
Background of the "revolution" 2:0 in Syria
I talk to former Labour MP Chris Williamson about recent events in Syria
 • 
vanessa beeley
1
Syria in turmoil as US turns up the heat and Syria's allies react
While everyone is focused on Ukraine, BRICS and Africa - Syria is entering a new phase of war
 • 
vanessa beeley
4
Syrian colour revolution 2:0 - deep dive interview with Ryan Cristian
The West's blueprint for regime change does not deviate much from historic black operations.
 • 
vanessa beeley
16
© 2023 vanessa beeley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing