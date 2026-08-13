Vanessa Beeley
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Who Are the True Defenders of the Christian Faith in West Asia?
The lies that have demonised true Islam...
18 hrs ago
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vanessa beeley
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UK Column
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MI6 in Damascus and Russia Agrees to train Al Qaeda Militia on the Coast
Russia miscalculated the longevity of their sphere of influence in Syria
Aug 10
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vanessa beeley
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The Phantom Proxy: How the West Delegated the Dirty War in West Asia to Ukraine
More details on Ukrainian intelligence operations in West Asia in support of the US-Zionist war against Iran and the Resistance Axis
Aug 6
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vanessa beeley
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July 2026
"Vanessa Beeley is not proscribed...yet!" with Crispin Flintoff
Crispin asked ChatGPT if it was safe to interview me with the newly minted National Security (State Threats) Act
Jul 28
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vanessa beeley
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25:24
Why did Iran target the US Occupation base at Al Tanf, Syria?
Iran expands operations in the region to derail the Trump plans for a land invasion of Iran.
Jul 19
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vanessa beeley
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Ritual child abuse scandal rocks "Israel" and the Jolani threat to Lebanon.. w/Dimitri Lascaris
Dimitri and I dig deep into the sinister underworld of Ultra Orthodox ritual abuse of children and the pedophile-infested "Israeli" society
Jul 19
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vanessa beeley
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42:19
The Art of Forgetting
"We have nothing to lose but our chains"
Jul 16
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vanessa beeley
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What did Jolani and Trump agree at the Ankara NATO summit and was Erdogan sweet-talked into alliance?
I have been discussing the potential of a "New" Syrian role in the subduing of the Lebanese resistance for the last three weeks..
Jul 10
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vanessa beeley
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51:02
Israel pushes Jolani towards cross-border aggression to destroy Hezbollah - Syria Podcast 11
I sit down with Mike Robinson of UK Column to run through the risk of a Syrian Al Qaeda strike against Lebanon
Jul 1
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vanessa beeley
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UK Column
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57:01
June 2026
The Lebanon-Israel MoU, Al Qaeda in Syria poised to intervene in Lebanon - w/Fiorella Isabel
We also report on the elections in LATAM that are ushering in Zionist-aligned regimes to join the ISAAC accords...
Jun 29
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vanessa beeley
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1:25:37
Will Jolani stand down or is the Syrian strike force poised to enter Lebanon?
The pressure builds on Jolani to enter the Zionist bloc war against the Lebanese Resistance.
Jun 27
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vanessa beeley
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Israel murders Lebanese Sea-Turtle conservationist
Mona Khalil saved sea turtles in southern Lebanon. She was killed by Israel
Jun 20
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vanessa beeley
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© 2026 vanessa beeley
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