Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades (left), Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis (center), and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu hail the EastMed project. 2020

"Jews shouldn't seek refuge in lands favourable for European settlement, as they would encounter resistance in every such country. They also won't be able to efficiently settle in tropical regions. Given these conditions, Cyprus is the most suitable location for Jewish settlement. While the island isn't a magnet for European settlers, its climate is suitable for Europeans, and notably, it is in close proximity to Israel, serving as a gateway to it."

These words are part of a speech during the Third Zionist Congeress in 1899, by ‘outstanding’ Zionist David Trietsch. Born in Germany, he was one of the founders of the Zionist movement and expounded the theory that practical colonisation in Palestine was more important than political negotiations.

A recent surge in Zionist real estate acquisitions has led to public anger and political outcry in Cyprus since October 7th and the Palestinian Resistance Operation Al Aqsa Flood - that has led to the massacre of a (realistically) estimated half a million Palestinians, the huge majority under the age of 18.

From the Al Mayadeen article:

At a recent conference of Cyprus' leftist Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), its Secretary-General, Stefanos Stefanou, issued a stark warning, likening the pattern of Israeli real estate acquisitions in Cyprus to the early stages of settler expansion in historic Palestine. He alleged that the purchases were part of a broader plan involving closed residential zones, religious institutions, and expanding economic influence.

Official records show about 2,500 Israeli citizens permanently residing in Cyprus. However, unofficial estimates suggest the number may range between 12,000 and 15,000, owing to the widespread use of European passports by Israelis seeking residency. This while Palestinians are unable to leave Gaza as it is obliterated by Zionist-US bombs. “Israelis are buying” everything is a much used phrase by Cypriots struggling with a severe housing crisis.

Historian and expert on the Zionist movement - Dr. David Miller posted on X on the 6th of July about the Euros 50 million Jewish (read Zionist) education hub - The Yael Foundation - ‘breaking ground in Limassol’.

Cyprus appears to be a site of intensified interest for Zionist colonists and the regime itself. Here is a report on the 'educational' conference held in Cyprus in February this year. Attended by those in charge of the global Hasbara campaign to promote Zionist genocide the Minister for Diaspora Affairs and an official from the Jewish Agency (responsible for settlements and recruiting settlers). Note also the presence of Ukrainian Zionists from Odessa. What's going on here is an attempt to spread Zionist radicalisation centres in places where they don't exist or where there is a perceived need to reinforce existing structures. Make no mistake, these 'schools' will act as nodes in a network to defend the ongoing expansionist and genocidal settlement which the Zionists are clearly planning to continue in areas in addition to Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

A quote from the report itself:

The foundation's expanded budget was unveiled by its founder Uri Poliavich at a major educational conference in Limassol, Cyprus. The three-day event has brought together Israeli officials and approximately 200 educators and thought leaders to address current challenges facing Jewish communities worldwide... The conference features contributions from key figures including Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog of the Jewish Agency, and Special Envoy Michal Cotler-Wunsh. Among the speakers is Iris Chaim, who transformed her personal tragedy – the loss of her son in a mistaken IDF shooting during his escape from captivity – into an inspirational message.

Miller also adds detail on the Yael Foundation co-founder:

And here is more on Uri Poliavich, the co-founder of the Yael Foundation. From March this year. This report notes that 'The Yael Foundation is now involved in building a school in Limassol, Cyprus, that will accommodate 1,500 children.' This will clearly be a radicalisation hub.

Uri Poliavich ‘aims to remodel Jewish education across Europe’ - “We want them to know they are Jews and know what Judaism and Israel really are.” The foundation, whose motto is “No Jewish Child Left Behind,” is currently working in 35 countries and having an impact on 13,000 Jewish students. This is a recruitment drive for the dwindling Zionist military apparatus.

Northern Cyprus is also an ‘Israeli Problem’

A few days ago an article was published in Israel Hayom:

It is not Israel's role or desire to liberate Northern Cyprus. However, if the threat from the area reaches a critical threshold, Israel's strategic posture must shift. Israel, in coordination with Greece and Cyprus, must prepare a contingency operation for liberating the island's north.

The threat? In practical terms, Northern Cyprus functions as an international no-man's land, enabling Turkey and terrorist groups like Hamas and Iran's Quds Force unrestricted operational freedom.

So, despite being a de-facto ally of Israel, Turkey is now in the Zionist crosshairs in Cyprus - The area is now a forward base for Turkey's military, hosting sophisticated weapons systems, cyber surveillance, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) infrastructure capable of intercepting both military and civilian Israeli communication, alongside covert terrorist facilities supported by Ankara. According to leaked intelligence documents, senior Turkish officials characterized Northern Cyprus as an ideal location "where anything can be done without interference by police or judicial oversight".

Conveniently ‘seized’ documents in Gaza during Zionist aggressions in 2021 and 2023 are “evidence” that ‘the occupied area has become a hub for terrorism financing and money laundering, with Iranian and Turkish illicit funds flowing through shell companies to support Hamas and other terror groups.

Then comes the strategy:

..if the threat from the area reaches a critical threshold, Israel's strategic posture must shift. Israel, in coordination with Greece and Cyprus, must prepare a contingency operation for liberating the island's north. Such an operation would neutralize Turkish reinforcement capabilities from the mainland, eliminate air-defense systems in Northern Cyprus, destroy intelligence and command centers, and finally remove Turkish forces, restoring internationally recognized Cypriot sovereignty. This contingency plan could be termed "Poseidon's Wrath," named after the Greek god of the sea, highlighting maritime dominance and the devastating consequences of a worst-case scenario. The name underscores Israel's focus on safeguarding strategic maritime assets and maintaining open sea lanes critical for regional security. This would remain a contingency plan: Israel does not seek confrontation but must remain fully prepared. The Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, previously regarded as a highly unlikely scenario, was eventually executed. Turkey, currently constructing the problematic Akkuyu nuclear plant on its Mediterranean coast - a project Russia is quickly abandoning due to recognized risks - should internalize this lesson

Dear lord, do we now have a ‘WMD’ threat from Turkey? First Iraq - 1981 Operation Opera - An Israeli air attack with US jets that destroyed Saddam Hussein’s nuclear reactor at Osirak, alleged to be building a plutonium reactor. Second Syria allegedly helped by North Korea to develop nuclear capability - 2007 Operation Outside the Box or Operation Orchard- The attack operation began 30 minutes before midnight on Sept. 5, 2007, with four F-15Is from Squadron 69 and two pairs of F-16Is ― from Squadron 119 and Squadron 253 ― taking off from the southern Hatzerim and Ramon air bases. By 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, after Israel verified that the reactor was destroyed “beyond any chance of rehabilitation,” all eight planes returned safely to base.

Operation Opera led to the Begin Doctrine being established - In 1981, Begin proclaimed the basis for the doctrine as a means to prevent potential enemies of Israel in the Middle East from acquiring weapons of mass destruction. This doctrine has dictated Zionist military policy until today and the 30 year long tale of Iran’s nuclear program.

Mid 2024, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Cyprus with military action if it were to sustain military cooperation with Israel, whose army has been training in the island nation for an attack on Lebanon.



Sayyed Nasrallah did not mince words: "Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is part of the war, and the resistance will deal with it as part of the war."

The barbed statement was also directed at the British military presence on the island - and its nefarious role in sustaining the Zionist genocide in Gaza.

In 1893, Trietsch expressed interest in what should be done with Cyprus:

"Here was a land with which the English did not know what to do, while, on the other hand, Jews everywhere were searching for a place of settlement for their brethren…Cyprus was in the immediate vicinity of Palestine. I knew that among Jews there existed the desire to colonise Palestine but this…could not be realised owing to the position of the Turkish government. It appeared to me then that the natural and beautiful idea of a return to the Old Land could very well be combined with a colonisation in Cyprus –whether or not England would remain there."

A report in October 2024 described the Zionist “grip on Cyprus growing stronger every day”.

Israeli individuals and corporations have been increasingly investing in the real estate market of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), with a particular focus on the Iskele region, which is in close proximity to Israel. There has been a noticeable increase in the purchase of land and properties by Jewish investors, with some even establishing their own housing projects and neighborhoods. This trend has raised concerns in the TRNC, as it mirrors the historical methods of land acquisition and settlement that played a crucial role in the establishment of Israel. In response, the TRNC has implemented legal changes to restrict the ease with which foreigners, including Israelis, can acquire property and build communities.

Even more sinister is the connection between members of the Zionist bloc and the Israeli expansion into Cyprus - the UAE is a primary Gulf Arab trade partner of Israel - cultivated by former UK Prime Minister and war criminal Tony Blair in the preceding years to the first Trump administration and the launch of the Abraham Accords to ensnare so-called moderate Sunni Muslim States into normalisation with the Zionist entity. The UAE was the first to sign in 2020.

The UAE Dark Matter Group which is describes itself as a computer security and domestic surveillance expert is alleged to be recruiting from the shadowy Israeli Spy Unit 8200. These experts in authoritarian surveillance tech and genocide AI are paid salaries of $ 1 million and given luxury homes in….. Cyprus. If this is the case then Israel is using proxies to secure land and housing for Zionist operatives and spies in Cyprus. Outsourcing expansion. Just as they are doing with the factions in Syria that have been targeted by the Zionist bloc to act as ground securement agents for the Zionist land and resource grab project.

It is worth mentioning that DarkMatter has been under investigation by the FBI for crimes including digital espionage services, involvement in the Jamal Khashoggi assassination, and incarceration of foreign dissidents. I will be digging deeper for another article shortly.

In addition we should not forget the history of sexual abuse and crimes of rape and gang-rape by Israelis in Cyprus. A familiar legacy for anyone following the alarming levels of child abuse, rape of Palestinian prisoners and ritual sexual child abuse in Israel - known as to be a ‘Pedophile Haven’.

The History of the Kissinger Coup in Cyprus

This is from Dimitris Konstantakopoulos 2017:

In July 1974 the US-controlled Athens military junta organized a coup d’état in Cyprus and an assassination attempt against the President of Cyprus Archbishop Makarios. Everything was executed in exactly the same way as it had been a year before in Santiago Chile. (Cyprus is an island of great strategic importance, now a member of EU and Eurozone. 82% of his population are Greek by nationality and 18% Turkish Cypriots. The country obtained its independence from Britain in 1960, after one of the most successful national-liberation struggles after the 2nd World War) […] When Ioannides realized after the coup that he had been deceived and that it was Turkey not Greece that was to be “united” with Cyprus, he ordered the Greek Armed Forces to defend the island by all means and attack Turkey on all fronts. Nobody did anything. The USA were controlling all the Greek military hierarchy. The Turkish troops invaded the island essentially without resistance, proceeding to ethnic cleansing of the Greek population from the zone they controlled. Cyprus lost 3% of its population during this operation, which is more than the Iraqi losses during the invasion of 2003.

Back in 2020 Trump’s strong-arm US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the lifting of a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus and said the US would deepen its ‘security cooperation’ with Nicosia. This deeply angered Turkey at the time.

"Cyprus is a key partner in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said on Twitter. "We will waive restrictions on the sale of non-lethal defence articles and services to the Republic of Cyprus for the coming fiscal year."

Cyprus is being ‘rewarded’ by Washington as in recent years it has formed a strategic partnership with Israel in the economic, energy and military sector. Because of this, pro-Israel groups in the U.S. lobbied to lift the arms embargo last year, especially as Erdoğan frequently antagonizes Tel Aviv. Paul Antonopoulos

Also in 2020:

The leaders of Greece, Israel and Cyprus met in Athens on Thursday to sign a deal for an undersea pipeline that would carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe – a move that has riled Turkey. The 2,000-km (1,243-mile) EastMed pipeline is intended to provide an alternative gas source for energy-hungry Europe, which is currently largely dependent on supplies from Russia and the Caucasus region.

With Trump back in the driving seat and facilitating the West Asia regional disintegration and ethnic cleansing of Palestine it might not be too far-fetched to imagine Israel expanding deeper into Cyprus as a springboard to Europe. It is certainly worth noting that a few Cypriots confirmed fears about a Zionist take-over when I posted about it on X.

****

Thank you for reading.