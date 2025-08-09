In this article I have greatly expanded on my previous piece on the developments in Cyprus. Written originally for UK Column.

In May 2025, the 8th President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, welcomed the President of the infanticidal Zionist project with open arms:

Neighbours, friends, strategic partners. A forward-looking discussion with my good friend President Isaac Herzog on addressing challenges and creating opportunities for our neighbourhood. Cyprus is a reliable, stable, trustworthy partner committed to regional cooperation.

In the above photo, Herzog and Christodoulides embraced on Cyprus amidst Zionist genocidal campaign in Gaza and the West Bank.

Christodoulides also met with Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The main topic of conversation was the emerging regional trade routes. Netanyahu referred to the controversial India Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), indicating the importance of Cyprus towards the successful completion of a project that is heavily dependent upon the ethnic cleansing of Gaza to come to fruition:

One of the ideas that we talked about is IMEC, which is a very revolutionary and transformative development that we want to bring into place. I discussed it with Mr. Modi, Narendra Modi of India, just a few days ago. We want to have a common discussion with him. We also want to have a trilateral meeting in Israel between Israel, Cyprus and Greece. We've done that over the years. We want to renew it as soon as possible, and that is one of the things we'll do.

When Netanyahu presented his ‘blessings and curse’ map at the UN General Assembly, you can clearly see that the corridor passes through Cyprus en route for Europe.

For his part, Christodoulides genuflects to Zionist pretensions of supremacy in the region:

I was informed today that we have 110 flights from Israel every week to Cyprus. We can increase also Cypriot visits in Israel. We need to discuss regional developments, the situation in Syria and Lebanon [emphasis added]. There is one neighbour that always is trying to create problems in our neighbourhood. We'll exchange notes.

Cyprus Was Historically High on the Zionist Agenda

A reply to one Presidential post on X pointed out that one of the founders of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, “asked Britain if the Zionists could have Cyprus — UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said no and they had to ‘find a spot in the English possession where there were no white people as yet’”. This is where the story of the Zionist expansion into Cyprus begins.

That quote is taken from a Turkish academic paper entitled ‘Zionist Plans and Cyprus 1896–1948’. The first Zionist ‘contemplations’ concerning Cyprus include Herzl pondering acquisition of Cyprus and offering it to Turkey in exchange for Palestine in June 1896. The Zionist strategy was to colonise Cyprus and form a base or ‘vantage point’ from which to launch their invasion of Palestine. From the paper:

A proposal put forward in January 1901 that England should exchange Cyprus for German East Africa led Zionist leader Herzl to speculate: ‘Germany would then have to welcome a Jewish settlement in Cyprus with delight. We should rally on Cyprus and one day go over to Eretz Israel and take it by force ...’

The following words are part of a speech during the Third Zionist Congress in 1899 by Zionist David Trietsch. Born in Germany, he was one of the founders of the Zionist movement and expounded the theory that practical colonisation in Palestine was more important than political negotiations.

Jews shouldn't seek refuge in lands favourable for European settlement, as they would encounter resistance in every such country. They also won't be able to efficiently settle in tropical regions. Given these conditions, Cyprus is the most suitable location for Jewish settlement. While the island isn't a magnet for European settlers, its climate is suitable for Europeans, and notably, it is in close proximity to Israel, serving as a gateway to it.

In 1893, Trietsch expressed an earlier interest in what should be done with Cyprus:

Here was a land with which the English did not know what to do, while, on the other hand, Jews everywhere were searching for a place of settlement for their brethren … Cyprus was in the immediate vicinity of Palestine. I knew that among Jews there existed the desire to colonise Palestine but this … could not be realised owing to the position of the Turkish government. It appeared to me then that the natural and beautiful idea of a return to the Old Land could very well be combined with a colonisation in Cyprus — whether or not England would remain there.

From 1902, Zionist plans for land appropriation and settlement began to revolve around territories close to Palestine, which included Cyprus. Herzl had several discussions with Lord Rothschild concerning the early Greater Israel blueprint: the Sinai Peninsula, Egyptian Palestine (El Arish), and Cyprus.

Cyprus was annexed by the British after the Ottoman Empire entered WW1 on the side of the Germans. On 16 October 1915, the British regime offered Cyprus to Greece if she would enter the war on the side of the British. In July 1919, a British Diplomat, Cecil Gosling, sent a new Zionist settlement plan for Cyprus to Foreign Secretary Lord Curzon. He attached a paper submitted by David Treitsch that argued for the Zionist colonisation of Cyprus. Treitsch maintained that Palestine was too small for the ‘Jewish race’ necessitating the provision of an area close to Palestine for the spillover of Jewish settlers. This would comprise Cyprus, Rhodes, and El Arish. Similar arguments to those used with regards to the invasion of Palestine were presented. Cyprus would ‘flourish’ under Zionist occupation; a land with virtually no people would be populated by wealthy industrialists and agriculturalists who would outnumber the Greeks portrayed as the ‘problem’.

The efforts made by the Zionist movement to secure Cyprus as an extension of the occupation of Palestine continued until 1947 just prior to the creation of an Israel ‘state’ construct in Palestine that required the ethnic cleansing of close to one million Palestinians during the 1948 Nakba.

However, after WW2, the Zionists did succeed in converting Cyprus into a ‘refugee camp’ springboard for Jews to settle in Palestine at the expense of the indigenous people. This process persisted even after the British regime’s strategy under Foreign Minister, Ernest Bevin, to give ‘independence to Palestine’ (February 1947). My father and Arabist Harold Beeley was Middle East Advisor to Bevin at the time, and both were vehemently anti-Zionist and opposed to the Zionist-orchestrated Jewish-settlement plan for Palestine. From the paper:

Governor's Reports for the year 1947 clearly show that Cyprus was systematically used as a Jewish ‘spring board’ to colonise Palestine. Governor's Reports for March to September 1947 indicate that, during that period constant number of Jews present in camps of Cyprus were 15 to 16 thousand, and thousands were sent to Palestine continuously. An October Report stated that, the number of Jewish people in the said camps on October 30 was 17,540; ‘4,000 new arrivals came in during the month and 1,200 were transhipped as legal immigrants’. Governor's Report for December indicated that with 16,755 new arrivals during the month, the number of refugees in the camps rose to 31,081, and that the ‘trans-shipment’ to Palestine was accelerated.

However, even though the Zionist movement appeared to abandon their initial vision for Cyprus, it should be remembered that their long-term plans are not shelved; they are redefined over time, and re-emerge when the opportunity arises. The fall of Syria in 10 days after a 14-year regime change war, during which Syrians resisted the Zionist bloc agenda with huge sacrifice, should tell us that the Zionist movement is not one to be easily deflected from the ultimate goal of a Greater Israel.

Israel Is Reviving Its Colonialist Policy in Cyprus

A surge in Zionist real estate acquisitions has led to public anger and political outcry in Cyprus since 7 October 2023, and the Palestinian Resistance Operation Al Aqsa Flood — that has led to the massacre of a (realistically) estimated half a million Palestinians with the huge majority under the age of 18.

From a recent Al Mayadeen article:

At a recent conference of Cyprus' leftist Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL), its Secretary-General, Stefanos Stefanou, issued a stark warning, likening the pattern of Israeli real estate acquisitions in Cyprus to the early stages of settler expansion in historic Palestine. He alleged that the purchases were part of a broader plan involving closed residential zones, religious institutions, and expanding economic influence.

Official records show about 2,500 Israeli citizens permanently residing in Cyprus. However, unofficial estimates suggest the number may range between 12,000 and 15,000, owing to the widespread use of European passports by Israelis seeking residency. This while Palestinians are unable to leave Gaza as it is obliterated by Zionist-US bombs. ‘Israelis are buying everything’ is a much used phrase by Cypriots struggling with a severe housing crisis.

Historian and expert on the Zionist movement Dr. David Miller posted on X on 6 July 2025 about the €50 million Jewish (read: Zionist) education hub, The Yael Foundation, “breaking ground in Limassol”.

Cyprus appears to be a site of intensified interest for Zionist colonists and the regime itself. Here is a report on the 'educational' conference held in Cyprus in February this year. Attended by those in charge of the global Hasbara campaign to promote Zionist genocide the Minister for Diaspora Affairs and an official from the Jewish Agency (responsible for settlements and recruiting settlers). Note also the presence of Ukrainian Zionists from Odessa. What's going on here is an attempt to spread Zionist radicalisation centres in places where they don't exist or where there is a perceived need to reinforce existing structures. Make no mistake, these 'schools' will act as nodes in a network to defend the ongoing expansionist and genocidal settlement which the Zionists are clearly planning to continue in areas in addition to Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

A quote from the report itself:

The foundation's expanded budget was unveiled by its founder Uri Poliavich at a major educational conference in Limassol, Cyprus. The three-day event has brought together Israeli officials and approximately 200 educators and thought leaders to address current challenges facing Jewish communities worldwide … The conference features contributions from key figures including Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog of the Jewish Agency, and Special Envoy Michal Cotler-Wunsh. Among the speakers is Iris Chaim, who transformed her personal tragedy — the loss of her son in a mistaken IDF shooting during his escape from captivity — into an inspirational message.

Miller also adds detail on the Yael Foundation co-founder:

And here is more on Uri Poliavich, the co-founder of the Yael Foundation. From March this year. This report notes that 'The Yael Foundation is now involved in building a school in Limassol, Cyprus, that will accommodate 1,500 children'. This will clearly be a radicalisation hub [emphasis added].

Uri Poliavich “aims to remodel Jewish education across Europe”: “We want them to know they are Jews and know what Judaism and Israel really are”. The foundation, whose motto is ‘No Jewish Child Left Behind’, is currently working in 35 countries and having an impact on 13,000 Jewish students. This is a recruitment drive for the dwindling Zionist military apparatus and to support the Greater Israel regional expansion. Just as with the British project to implant the Zionist state in Palestine and the region which was dependent on Jewish settlement to succeed, we are seeing similar tactics now employed to ensure the success of an expanded regional land-grab and a permanent Zionist occupation.

A 2024 article claims the Zionist grip on Cyprus was growing stronger every day:

Israeli individuals and corporations have been increasingly investing in the real estate market of northern Cyprus or the TRNC, with a particular focus on the Iskele region, which is in close proximity to Israel. There has been a noticeable increase in the purchase of land and properties by Jewish investors, with some even establishing their own housing projects and neighborhoods. This trend has raised concerns in the TRNC, as it mirrors the historical methods of land acquisition and settlement that played a crucial role in the establishment of Israel.

Before the Kissinger-orchestrated Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, Iskele, or Greek Trikomo, was predominantly inhabited by Greek Cypriots. Post the conflict, Turkish Cypriots from the Skala neighborhood of Larnaca settled in the village, renaming it ‘Yeni İskele’ (meaning ‘New İskele’), which was later shortened to İskele (in the far northeast of the island in the map below of the TRNC).

Despite efforts made by the TRNC authorities to limit the Zionist expansion to some degree, loopholes were discovered and exploited. Under the TRNC legislation, foreign companies are limited to the acquisition of 500 square metres of land. However, if a minimum 51% of the company’s shares are owned by a Turkish Cypriot citizen, the limits are lifted. This was very similar to the schemes that enabled Zionists to steal Palestinian land pre-1947 and after the Nakba: the start of the ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

These were schemes that included the criminal Zionist Absentee’s Property Law, which was instrumental in seizing the property of Palestinians driven out of their homes, land, and farms since 1917, compounded by the zero ‘right to return’ policies. Property would be acquired by the so-called state of Israel and distributed as they saw fit — to Jewish settlers from Europe — unless the rightful owner laid claim to it. As Palestinians were killed or deported, if they tried to reclaim their land and property, this was a hollow caveat to the land theft policy.

Washington’s Role in Facilitating the Zionist Colonisation Project

We should not forget that after 7 October 2023, the US attempted to create a maritime logistics bridge between Cyprus and Gaza under the pretext of providing humanitarian aid to bombed and starved Gazans, which never materialised. Control of Cyprus is pivotal to the securement of the Eastern Mediterranean trade and economic potential. The island of Cyprus is strategically placed close to the shipping lane exit from the Suez Canal. From this vantage point, Washington and the Zionists could curtail Russian, Iranian, and even Chinese access to the Eastern Mediterranean. Cyprus is also ideally placed off the Syrian coast, and could provide access to the Levant gas reserves, with Syria now under a Zionist/US client state terrorist regime.

This has been Washington’s historic vision in Cyprus. In 2017, Victoria Nuland, fresh from the coup in Ukraine, was pushing for Turkey’s admission in the European Union (EU) on the back of the ‘settlement’ in Cyprus. The settlement was a revised Annan plan that was rejected by referendum in 2004. The demilitarisation of Cyprus was a crucial component of the plan which would ultimately facilitate the legal right for Turkey and Britain to intervene militarily inside EU territory. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004.

Demilitarisation of the Cypriot defence apparatus is in line with what we are seeing regionally since 7 October and, historically, the drive to destroy and permanently weaken any sovereign military that may present a threat to Israel’s agenda, either now or in the future.

In 2020, Trump’s strong-arm US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the lifting of a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, and said the US would deepen its ‘security cooperation’ with Nicosia. This deeply angered Turkey at the time. Analysts perceived this move as a reward for Cyprus for forming a strategic partnership with Israel in the economic, energy, and military sectors. As a result, Zionist lobby groups in the US pressured the Trump administration to lift the arms embargo. This was also a containment measure against Erdogan, who was antagonising the Israelis over its Eastern Mediterranean interests.

Also in 2020 during the Trump presidency, the leaders of Greece, Israel, and Cyprus met in Athens to sign a deal for an undersea pipeline that would transport gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe, which was another move that angered Turkey. The 1,243 mile EastMed pipeline would provide an alternative gas source for Europe and reduce dependency on supplies from the South Caucasus and Russia — two years before the start of the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

With Trump back in the driving seat and facilitating the West Asia regional disintegration and ethnic cleansing of Palestine, it might not be too far-fetched to imagine Israel expanding deeper into Cyprus as a springboard to Europe. These plans would include the exploitation of hydrocarbon reserves in the countries targeted for occupation both directly and by proxy, with Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq being among those targeted for Zionist domination.

It is certainly worth noting that a few Cypriots confirmed fears about a Zionist takeover when I posted about it on X.

A Potted History of Kissinger’s Role in the 1974 Cyprus Coup

This is from Dimitris Konstantakopoulos (2017):

In July 1974 the US-controlled Athens military junta organized a coup d’état in Cyprus and an assassination attempt against the President of Cyprus Archbishop Makarios. Everything was executed in exactly the same way as it had been a year before in Santiago Chile. (Cyprus is an island of great strategic importance, now a member of EU and Eurozone. 82% of his population are Greek by nationality and 18% Turkish Cypriots. The country obtained its independence from Britain in 1960, after one of the most successful national-liberation struggles after the 2nd World War) … When Ioannides realized after the coup that he had been deceived and that it was Turkey not Greece that was to be ‘united’ with Cyprus, he ordered the Greek Armed Forces to defend the island by all means and attack Turkey on all fronts. Nobody did anything. The USA were controlling all the Greek military hierarchy. The Turkish troops invaded the island essentially without resistance, proceeding to ethnic cleansing of the Greek population from the zone they controlled. Cyprus lost 3% of its population during this operation, which is more than the Iraqi losses during the invasion of 2003.

The Americans have no love for the countries they meddle with globally. They are a means to an end that ultimately serves the Zionist movement — the controlling shareholder in US politics and the American military/intelligence complex.

Is Israel Plotting a ‘Turkey Has Weapons of Mass Destruction’ Narrative to Justify Military Occupation of the TRNC?

At the end of July, an article was published by Hebrew media outlet Israel Hayom, stating ‘Northern Cyprus is also an Israeli Problem’:

It is not Israel's role or desire to liberate Northern Cyprus. However, if the threat from the area reaches a critical threshold, Israel's strategic posture must shift. Israel, in coordination with Greece and Cyprus, must prepare a contingency operation for liberating the island's north.

The threat? In practical terms, Northern Cyprus functions as an international no-man's land, enabling Turkey and terrorist groups like Hamas and Iran's Quds Force unrestricted operational freedom.

So, despite being a de-facto ally (albeit at times an uneasy one) of Israel, Turkey is now in the Zionist crosshairs in Cyprus:

The area is now a forward base for Turkey's military, hosting sophisticated weapons systems, cyber surveillance, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) infrastructure capable of intercepting both military and civilian Israeli communication, alongside covert terrorist facilities supported by Ankara. According to leaked intelligence documents, senior Turkish officials characterized Northern Cyprus as an ideal location ‘where anything can be done without interference by police or judicial oversight’.

Conveniently ‘seized’ documents in Gaza during Zionist aggressions in 2021 and 2023 are ‘evidence’ that “the occupied area has become a hub for terrorism financing and money laundering, with Iranian and Turkish illicit funds flowing through shell companies to support Hamas and other terror groups”.

Then comes the strategy:

… if the threat from the area reaches a critical threshold, Israel's strategic posture must shift. Israel, in coordination with Greece and Cyprus, must prepare a contingency operation for liberating the island's north. Such an operation would neutralize Turkish reinforcement capabilities from the mainland, eliminate air-defense systems in Northern Cyprus, destroy intelligence and command centers, and finally remove Turkish forces, restoring internationally recognized Cypriot sovereignty. This contingency plan could be termed ‘Poseidon's Wrath’. named after the Greek god of the sea, highlighting maritime dominance and the devastating consequences of a worst-case scenario. The name underscores Israel's focus on safeguarding strategic maritime assets and maintaining open sea lanes critical for regional security. This would remain a contingency plan: Israel does not seek confrontation but must remain fully prepared. The Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, previously regarded as a highly unlikely scenario, was eventually executed. Turkey, currently constructing the problematic Akkuyu nuclear plant on its Mediterranean coast — a project Russia is quickly abandoning due to recognized risks — should internalize this lesson [emphasis added].

Dear lord, do we now have a ‘WMD’ threat from Turkey? First there was Iraq’s 1981 Operation Opera: an Israeli air attack with US jets that destroyed Saddam Hussein’s nuclear reactor at Osirak, alleged to be building a plutonium reactor. Second, Syria allegedly helped by North Korea to develop nuclear capability in 2007, with Operation Outside the Box or Operation Orchard:

The attack operation began 30 minutes before midnight on Sept. 5, 2007, with four F-15Is from Squadron 69 and two pairs of F-16Is ― from Squadron 119 and Squadron 253 ― taking off from the southern Hatzerim and Ramon air bases. By 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, after Israel verified that the reactor was destroyed ‘beyond any chance of rehabilitation,’ all eight planes returned safely to base.

Operation Opera led to the Begin Doctrine being established. In 1981, Begin proclaimed the basis for the doctrine as a means to prevent potential enemies of Israel in the Middle East from acquiring weapons of mass destruction. This doctrine has dictated Zionist military policy until today and provided the pretext for the 30-year-long narrative of Iran’s alleged nuclear program.

Cyprus: A Military Support Hub for a Genocidal Campaign to Ethnically Cleanse Palestine

In mid-2024, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Cyprus with military action if it were to sustain military cooperation with Israel, whose army has been training on the island in an apparent preparation for an attack on Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah issued a clear threat: "Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is part of the war, and the resistance will deal with it as part of the war”.

The barbed statement was also directed at the British military presence on the island and its nefarious role in sustaining the Zionist genocide in Gaza. The UK’s The Times has reported that the UK is still conducting alleged surveillance flights over Gaza during one of the worst enforced famines in history. The intensity and longevity of surveillance flights makes a mockery of the RAF claims that they are trying to find Israeli hostages. The timing and frequency of the flights also raised questions about what atrocities British military pilots had borne witness to in the past 20 months.

In the image from The Times article, a Shadow R1 aircraft departs from RAF Akrotiri, Cyprus and flies over Gaza before returning to base:

The UK's Ministry of Defence has claimed that it is only supplying information to the Zionist intelligence agencies related to hostage rescue, but questions must be raised when the flights are being conducted during a war of extermination being waged against the Palestinians and the hostages remain undiscovered.

The Shadow R1, surveillance planes equipped with high-definition electro-optical and electronic sensors to gather data, take off from RAF Akrotiri. When we see targeted attacks on displaced people sheltering in schools, hospitals, journalists in tents, or in apartments, we must point to Britain as a belligerent for providing the intelligence.

Since 7 October 2023, Akrotiri has been key in providing US and UK support to the genocidal Zionist regime. In addition to the surveillance flights, it has enabled the delivery of military cargo and special forces personnel to Israel.

Israel Is Outsourcing Zionist Settlement in Cyprus to the UAE

Even more sinister is the connection between members of the Zionist bloc and the Israeli expansion into Cyprus. The UAE is a primary Gulf Arab trade partner of Israel, cultivated by former UK Prime Minister and war criminal Tony Blair in the preceding years to the first Trump administration. Trump then launched the Abraham Accords to ensnare so-called moderate Sunni Muslim States into normalisation with the Zionist entity. The UAE was the first to sign in 2020.

The UAE-based DarkMatter Group, which describes itself as a computer security and domestic surveillance expert, is alleged to be recruiting from the shadowy Israeli Spy Unit 8200. These experts in authoritarian surveillance tech and genocide AI are paid salaries of $ 1 million and given luxury homes in … Cyprus. If this is the case, then Israel is using proxies to secure land and housing for Zionist operatives and spies in Cyprus. Israel is outsourcing expansion, just as it is doing with the Al Qaeda/ISIS factions in Syria that have been targeted by the Zionist bloc to act as ground-seizure agents for the Zionist land and resource grab project.

It is worth mentioning that DarkMatter has been under investigation by the FBI for crimes including digital espionage services, involvement in the Jamal Khashoggi assassination and incarceration and torture of foreign dissidents. The former US State Department Terrorist Czar Richard A. Clarke-originated DREAD project and the later shadowy Raven Project are linked to DarkMatter.

The Lebanon Connection: Orchestrated by Washington

Immediately after the election of President Aoun in Lebanon, the first dignitary to visit was none other than the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Christodoulides. His statement was indicative of Cyprus being under the full control of Washington and Tel Aviv. Standing by the ‘Lebanese people’ was much repeated, though it must be assumed that the Resistance pro-Palestine factions of Hezbollah and Amal were not included. Before the visit, Christodoulides spoke to President Macron and the President of the European Commission, and an invitation was extended to President Aoun to be in Brussels with the EU leaders to present his vision for Lebanon. He would, effectively, join Jordan and Egypt, which must be considered as fully paid-up members of the Zionist club.

At the same time, Cyprus will assume the presidency of the European Union on 1st January 2026, and we will work in order to substantially enhance the strategic partnership [emphasis added] between the EU and Lebanon. So, I wanted to be the first leader to visit President Aoun and show, not in words but in action, that Cyprus stands by Lebanon and the Lebanese people.

When Aoun later visited Cyprus in July, he said, “we are almost twins, bound, not separated by the Mediterranean Sea. We believe that what history and geography bind, no numbers or calculations can divide”. This was said while Israel is securing land and influence in Cyprus under the protection of Washington and London.

The focus on Cyprus is also a direct challenge to Turkey’s President Erdogan’s Neo-Ottoman ambitions. Turkey expressed ‘deep concern’ over Aoun’s visit to Cyprus perceiving it to be a threat to Ankara’s Mediterranean interests and influence. Aoun, meanwhile, appears to be acting in the best interests of Israel and the US, both keen to contain Turkey, especially in Syria.

According to a Lebanese source speaking to The Cradle, Aoun’s visit to Cyprus “revealed files of political and security blackmail prepared by Turkiye for use later if Beirut decides to pursue strategic options that conflict with Ankara's interests in Lebanon and the region [emphasis added]”.

The source went on to say that Ankara “considers northern Lebanon as its traditional area of influence and will not tolerate any new official positioning by Beirut that threatens its geopolitical position in the Mediterranean [emphasis added]”.

Reports that Turkey has been deploying soft power assets in the north of Lebanon, centred in Tripoli, would suggest that Turkey has been preparing for the Zionist bid for supremacy in Cyprus. By potentially controlling the north of Lebanon, Erdogan would have the Port of Tripoli under his management, including the oil storage facilities, access to the hydrocarbon resources in Homs, Syria, and the potential to explore the Levant offshore gas reserves.

Turkish state media increasingly refers to Lebanon as part of ‘Bilad al-Sham’ (Greater Syria, or the Levant) instead of addressing the nation-states of the region by name. A recent report by Anadolu Agency, referencing US Ambassador Thomas Barrack’s comment about Lebanon rejoining the Levant region, stated:

Historically, Bilad al-Sham stretched from the Taurus Mountains in southern Turkiye to the Sinai Desert in Egypt, and from the Mediterranean to the Iraqi desert … During the Islamic eras — particularly the Umayyad and Abbasid periods — Lebanon was part of the province of Al-Sham … In Ottoman times, Lebanon was divided between the vilayets (provinces) of Beirut and Damascus.

Turkey is finding itself increasingly excluded from Washington’s plans for the region that are invariably laser-focused on the Zionist expansionist strategy and in full support of Greater Israel that will both hinder and block Erdogan’s Neo-Ottoman road map. Saudi Arabia, also a significant influence and deal-broker in Lebanon, on behalf of Israel, would not entertain increased Turkish influence in the region. The Al Qaeda head of the coup regime in Damascus, Abu Mohammed Jolani (Ahmed Al Sharaa) is now perceived to be an instrument of the Zionist bloc’s economic corridor plans in direct opposition to those of Turkey.

Jolani and the Cyprus Connection for Money Laundering and Wealth Extraction

One month after the President’s visit to Lebanon, the TRNC Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos discussed the issue of investments with Jolani in Damascus. Also discussed were ways of strengthening cooperation at a ‘technocratic level’ with regard to Syrian relations with the EU.

Reports have been circulating from my own sources in Syria that Jolani has been siphoning wealth extracted from Syria through Turkey and into Cyprus, where the Takfiri leaders and militia are also buying up property and land. Cyprus has long had a reputation for money laundering, human-migrant trafficking, and drug smuggling as an extension of the trade in Turkey. If the information on Jolani is proven correct, then the question must be asked: will the uneasy alliance with Israel extend to Cyprus, or will the Zionists use the presence of Jolani and his Takfiri henchmen as the perfect pretext to cleanse northern Cyprus of ‘terrorists’ as per the Israel Hayom article?

Certainly, it would make sense for Jolani to be extracting as much wealth and gold as possible in the knowledge that his days of being useful to Washington, London, and Israel are numbered, and the deeper he embeds himself within their sphere of influence, the further he distances himself from Turkey’s protection.

China: Will ‘Greater Israel’ Be the US Block on Trade and Commerce from the East?

Prior to his joining Trump’s election campaign, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the following statement on a live interview:

Israel is critical and the reason it’s critical is because it is a bulwark for us in the Middle East. It is almost like having an aircraft carrier in the Middle East. It is our oldest ally, it’s been our ally for 75 years. It has been an incredible ally for us in terms of the technology exchange and building the Iron Dome which we have paid a lot for — has taught us enormously about how to defend ourselves against missile attack. That military expenditure — 75% goes to US companies under the agreement, under the MoU. If you look at what’s happening in the Middle East now, the closest allies to Iran are Russia and China. Iran also controls all of Venezuela’s oil, Hezbollah is in Venezuela, they have propped up the Maduro regime and so they control that oil supply. BRICS, Saudi Arabia is now joining BRICS so those countries will control 90% of the oil in our world. If Israel disappears, the vacuum in the Middle East, Israel is our Ambassador, our beachhead in the ME, it gives us ears and eyes in the ME, it gives us intelligence, the capacity to influence affairs in the ME. If Israel disappeared Russia and China would be controlling the ME and would control 90% of the world’s oil supply and that would be cataclysmic for US national security [emphasis added].

China has a historic policy of ‘One China, One Cyprus’ and rejects the Turkish two-state solution while supporting the dead-in-the-water two-state solution for Palestine.

China has contributed both troops and police personnel to the United Nations ‘Peace Keeping’ Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), with Major General Liu Chao, a Chinese national, having served as the mission’s Force Commander from January 2011 to August 2014. In 2019, Cyprus and China signed a memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative, and in 2021, the two countries elevated their relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’. This coincides with Chinese investment in Piraeus Port in Greece.

On 3 August 2022, following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Cyprus issued the following statement:

The one-China principle and one-Cyprus principle serve as the political foundation of the establishment and development of China-Cyprus relations. Neither China nor Cyprus is entirely reunified till today. National unity is our two countries’ shared core concern and mission. External interference has been the biggest roadblock to the settlement of the Taiwan question and the Cyprus Problem, which the Cypriot people know better than anyone else.

Cyprus is seen as a crucial hub in China's Maritime Silk Road, which is a component of the larger Belt and Road Initiative. From Washington’s perspective, this is a threat to their corridor hegemony that is fast becoming the new focus of multi-spectrum conflict globally. The occupation of Cyprus by Israel would have potential to block the advance of Chinese interests in the sector and ensure US control over the Mediterranean maritime-routes to Europe through Zionist occupation of the island.

The Corridor Wars

Cyprus is the gateway to Europe for all players in the Corridor War that is emerging from the West Asia regional shake-up and following the fall of Syria to the predatory forces led by Washington, London, and Occupied Tel Aviv. What comes next will not benefit the people of Cyprus, who will be caught up in a conflict or destabilisation campaign that has the potential to decide their future as a vassal state of the Zionist bloc, with little or no remaining sovereignty. Only the Resistance Axis stands in fully cognisant opposition to the inexorable march of the Zionist movement towards its goal of domination of the region, its resources, and people.

***

What is happening in Cyprus connects to the global war against Humanity - the reduction of nation states to money laundering hubs for the ruling transnational elite. My next article will continue on this theme. Please consider subscribing and keep vigilant, we are all under attack. Unity is key to our survival.

One off Payment - Buy Me a Coffee