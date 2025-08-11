Vanessa Beeley

The Zangezur Corridor and its Place in the Escalating Global Corridor War - with Laura Ruggeri
We unpack the recent peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the repercussions for the West Asia region and beyond
Aug 11, 2025
I am really pleased to say that I finally got to have a long overdue conversation with analyst, researcher and academic, Laura Ruggeri. We had a lot to talk about in relation to her latest article on the historical importance of the South Caucasus and now, Azerbaijan which is a crucial component in the escalation of the corridor wars to protect US-allied hegemony going forward. You can also follow Laura’s work on Telegram.

***

