Vanessa Beeley: Will Greater Syria Clash with Greater Israel?

A wide ranging conversation with Matt Ehret for Canadian Patriot Press
vanessa beeley
and
Matthew Ehret
Jul 27, 2025
Matt Ehret of Canadian Patriot Press:

In this comprehensive interview Vanessa Beeley unveils in detail the strategy behind the Greater Israel, Greater Syria and Greater Turkey (ie: Ottoman Empire revivalism) now being manipulated to threaten the Greater Eurasian Partnership and multipolar alliance. Vanessa discusses the real agenda behind the attacks on the Druze, the effort to destroy Lebanon, Tom Barrack’s strategy to crush Hezbollah and the continuous influence of the 1997 PNAC report ‘Clean Break: A Strategy for Securing the Realm’.

