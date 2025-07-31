Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Gaza - abandoned by the world

My two reports for UK Column yesterday - Wednesday 30th July
Jul 31, 2025
In these two reports I cover Gaza and the Zionist-enforced famine, supported by the lies and hypocrisy of Western regime and the indifference of the non-aligned Axis to the plight of Gazans - left to starve until they die or are bombed. There is no justice in the world today, relying on governments to end the genocide is a hiding to nothing. Resistance is the only way forward.

