Trump's 'Alligator Alcatraz' and maximum pressure campaign in Gaza

Yesterday, in my reports for UK Column News, I compared the maximum pressure being brought to bear upon US deportees in external ‘black sites’ and internal concentration camps and the efforts to bring Gazans to the decision to leave Palestine - under famine, bombardment and genocidal tactics.

We live in an ever darkening world. Information is key to our survival.

****

Thank you all for your subscriptions. Please do keep fighting to remain human in this draining landscape.