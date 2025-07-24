Vanessa Beeley

Trump's 'Alligator Alcatraz' and maximum pressure campaign in Gaza

My reports for UK Column News on Wednesday 23rd July
Jul 24, 2025
Yesterday, in my reports for UK Column News, I compared the maximum pressure being brought to bear upon US deportees in external ‘black sites’ and internal concentration camps and the efforts to bring Gazans to the decision to leave Palestine - under famine, bombardment and genocidal tactics.

We live in an ever darkening world. Information is key to our survival.

****

Thank you all for your subscriptions. Please do keep fighting to remain human in this draining landscape.

