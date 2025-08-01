Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

A world that accepts forced famine as normal - Gaza is being starved to death

In this conversation Fiorella Isabel and I cover the cynicism behind the bid for a Palestinian 'state' while the Zionist squatters are left to continue genocide
vanessa beeley
Aug 01, 2025
13
This propaganda of “recognizing Palestine” carries no real value, not in substance, not in justice, and certainly not in resistance. It is an insult to the martyrs, to the orphans, to the steadfast, to the fighters who never asked for a seat in the UN, but for a shovel to dig their fallen out of rubble and a rifle to defend what remains. Enemy Watch on Telegram

This conversation in our Critical Perspective series covers the Zionist psychopathy across the region, the Trump blowhard foreign policy and the coming storm that will extend well beyond the borders of West Asia.

***

Thank you for listening, watching, reading. I am forever grateful for you all.

