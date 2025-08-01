A world that accepts forced famine as normal - Gaza is being starved to death

This propaganda of “recognizing Palestine” carries no real value, not in substance, not in justice, and certainly not in resistance. It is an insult to the martyrs, to the orphans, to the steadfast, to the fighters who never asked for a seat in the UN, but for a shovel to dig their fallen out of rubble and a rifle to defend what remains. Enemy Watch on Telegram

This conversation in our Critical Perspective series covers the Zionist psychopathy across the region, the Trump blowhard foreign policy and the coming storm that will extend well beyond the borders of West Asia.

