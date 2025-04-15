Yemen's war against genocide and the Trump-Israel war against the Resistance

Yesterday, I was honoured to be a guest of courageous journalist and author, Sonia Poulton. We discussed the regional developments, the Resistance and the consequences of the fall of Syria - the bravery of Yemen and Israel as a spear-tip of the Zionist movement. You can watch my section from 30 minutes in.

Follow Sonia on X, YouTube and her other platforms here.

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack if you feel my work is valuable. Thank you to all those who already do xx