Yemen's war against genocide and the Trump-Israel war against the Resistance

My conversation with the amazing Sonia Poulton yesterday covering the West Asia region developments - from 30 minutes
Apr 15, 2025
Yesterday, I was honoured to be a guest of courageous journalist and author, Sonia Poulton. We discussed the regional developments, the Resistance and the consequences of the fall of Syria - the bravery of Yemen and Israel as a spear-tip of the Zionist movement. You can watch my section from 30 minutes in.

Follow Sonia on X, YouTube and her other platforms here.

****

