Global Britain has long been the United Kingdom of Israel and these days it is becoming ever more apparent. Netanyahu arming ‘clans’ with ties to ISIS in Gaza to seed division and to fight the Palestinian Resistance factions. Nothing new, Israel armed and provided free health care for Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria since 2011.

