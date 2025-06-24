Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
13

Chaos in The Middle East: Humanity Under Threat - Interview with Vanessa Beeley

Trying to join all the shifting dots in West Asia
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Jun 24, 2025
3
13
Share

My first conversation with Dan Shumway on KLA.TV - if you're trying to make sense of the increasingly dire situation in the Middle East, you must consider the big picture. What is happening in Iran is closely connected to the history and current events in the entire region. Listen to Beirut-based reporter Vanessa Beeley expertly put it all together. Iran, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine and Israel- the events in each of these countries are all inter-connected. This interview took place on June 21, 2025.

***

Please do consider subscribing and massive thank you to ALL who do already. xx

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 vanessa beeley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture