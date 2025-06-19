LIVE NOW INSIDE IRAN: Iran Israel War - Vanessa Beeley & Diego Sequera

“Tensions flare between Iran and Israel. Get the latest, unfiltered analysis from our team of international experts, including perspectives from right here in Iran. Join the conversation on Iran Talks.

In this crucial live broadcast, we break down the rapidly evolving war between Iran and Israel. As the world watches, get real-time updates and in-depth geopolitical analysis on the escalating conflict.

Our panel of seasoned analysts from across the globe will dissect the latest developments, including:

Breaking News: On-the-ground reports and immediate updates on military actions, official statements, and international reactions. Expert Analysis: Our diverse panel offers unique perspectives on the strategic implications for the West Asia and the wider world.

Inside Iran:

Gain a rare and nuanced understanding of the situation from within Iran, providing context you won't find anywhere else.

Global Impact:

We explore the potential consequences for global security, oil markets, and the possibility of a wider conflict. Subscribe to our channel for daily updates and in-depth analysis of Iranian and Middle Eastern affairs.”

***

I really do need regular contributions to my Substack to be able to keep working effectively. I am not a YouTube channeller - my work depends on my being on the ground during the Zionist attacks on the region, as I was in Syria and elsewhere. This means some days I cannot produce content because I am working outside - so I do apologise that I am not producing the quantity of work that other outlets are. There are a number of new projects upcoming that I think you will all find valuable. You can also make a one off donation here.

Thank you.