Tony Blair Institute designing concentration camps in Gaza and the Jolani 'Greater Syria' project for Israel

Tony Blair Global Institute employees have been identified by the Financial Times as collaborators in the Zionist concentration camp plan for Palestinians in Gaza. TBI initially denied all involvement but were then shown group messages that included their participation. It should be no surprise that Blair is up to his eyes in the ongoing Zionist genocide in Palestine.

The article reveals the US industry interests in Saudi $ 1.3 trillion rare-earth minerals which would become available with access from the proposed “Gaza free-trade zone” once the Palestinians have been driven out, debt-enslaved, starved or bombed into oblivion. Companies like Tesla, Amazon, Ikea, IHG Hotels have already shown an interest in investing in the ‘New’ Gaza - Egypt, of course, is eyeing up the $53 billion reconstruction budget put forward by the Arab League. I am sure I don’t need to say, all these interested parties in picking profits from the carcasses of Palestinians should be boycotted and shamed publicly.

What my report demonstrates is that this plan did not begin yesterday - it began during Trump’s first administration 2016 - 2020 (and probably way before that).

Jolani is proposing a Greater Syria project to annex one third of Lebanon in the north. This actually serves the Greater Israel Project. The deal that Jolani has allegedly put on the table for the Zionists is not in the interests of Syria or of Lebanon or of the Resistance - it is Jolani’s payback to the US and Israel, for bringing him to power.

Anyone who thinks the long war is over is not paying attention to the Zionist alliance strategy right now..

***

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack and thank you massively to all who already do xxx

One off donation