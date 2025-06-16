Vanessa Beeley: Following Israel's illegal attack on Iran and the Iranian response

Diane Sare interviews independent journalist Vanessa Beeley, who spent several years reporting from Syria until she was forced by the coup in 2024 to relocate to Lebanon. Here she talks about the latest developments following Israel's illegal attack on Iran, and the Iranian response, as well as the duplicitous U.S.-Iran "negotiations," which now appear to have merely served to buy time to prepare the attacks. Beeley refers to a Brookings Institute report from 2009 - Which Path to Persia - as the guide for the "decapitation" of Iran, while also providing strategic background on Russia-Iran relations and insights from the population and the resistance on the ground.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a warning, stating that they will not remain idle in the face of the Zionist entity’s aggression against Iran. They confirmed ongoing coordination with other factions in the Axis of Resistance. They declared that any intervention in support of the Zionist entity will trigger a regional explosion, making all American interests and military bases in Iraq and across the region legitimate targets for resistance strikes.

[Photos taken by Vanessa Beeley during a delegation meeting with Abu Mahdi Al Mohandes, leader of the PMU, in 2017 in Iraq. General Al Mohandes was assassinated alongside Commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020 by Trump]

