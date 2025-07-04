The gathering storm in Lebanon while Zionist genocide takes on new dimensions

In the next few days we are likely to see terrorist (Jolani-generated) attacks in Lebanon, particularly in the areas south of Beirut, the suburbs of Dahyeh - during Ashura, one of the most holy days in the Islamic year. There is also high risk of a Zionist attack from the occupied Golan using the occupied Syrian Mount Hermon as a surveillance and military base.

The talk inside Lebanon is of preparation for increased conflict and Takfiri attacks both inside and from the eastern borders with Syria, now saturated with foreign Takfiri mercanaries working under Jolani and Israel. Yesterday, the Zionists intensively bombed southern Lebanon and assassinated a possible Iranian commander (not confirmed yet) in a drone strike on a car on the motorway from Beirut to the south. Three others were injured in the attack.

The region will not rest until the Zionist movement is destroyed.

***

