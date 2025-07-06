Vanessa Beeley: How the US Lost the Plot in Syria and Iran

In this interview, British journalist and activist Vanessa Beeley joins me to unpack the hidden battles shaping the Middle East.

We discuss:

✅ How the US lost strategic ground in Iran

✅ The real winners and losers in the recent Iran-Israel conflict

✅ Israel’s shifting military focus after ceasefires with Hezbollah and Iran

✅ Trump-era policies and why Washington has lost credibility in nuclear negotiations

✅ China and Russia’s quiet but pivotal roles in the region

✅ The parallels between Syria and Afghanistan’s past

✅ South Asia’s growing influence on Iran Israel conflict.

Vanessa draws on her years living in Syria and her deep geopolitical insights to reveal how the region’s shadow wars are reshaping global power structures. Don’t miss this candid conversation on the future of West Asia and the shifting world order.

