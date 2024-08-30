The Zionist 'war of extermination' targets West Bank

A moving and insightful discussion with veteran Palestinian activist and nationalist movement advocate Amal Wahdan who is based in the West Bank now being targeted for intensified ethnic cleansing by the Zionist entity.

Amal covers the historical context from the Oslo Agreement to the Abraham Accords - both were a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and justice movements. Amal whose name in Arabic means hope - paints a dark picture of life under Zionist terrorist, apartheid occupation but also provides slivers of hope amongst the slaughter and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and now in West Bank.

