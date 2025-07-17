Iran is the new UK 'threat', UAE groomed by Blair to lead Zionist agenda in West Asia, Darfur - the forgotten war

I have included reports from Mike Robinson and Charles Malet of UK Column with my report on the Tony Blair involvement in the creation of the Abraham Accords because they all intersect. The common denominator being the grooming of the UAE to administer the incoming digital dictatorship in West Asia and beyond. UAE is heavily implicated in the Blair-Netanyahu-Trump plans for the region and in Western states. Interesting, for me, that China is also embedded in the UAE and working on the digital surveillance tech that is being used to spy on and crack down on dissent. The UAE is a nest of Western and Zionist intelligence agencies and was identified by Blair as the most natural partner for the Zionist entity in the region.

