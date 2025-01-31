Russia normalises terrorist, ethnic cleansing Junta in Damascus - with Fiorella Isabel

A lone official photograph shows Syria's new leader Ahmed Al Sharaa (right) and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov posing for a picture during their meeting in Damascus - 29th January 2025.

According to my sources, the Belarus delegation ( led by Foreign Minister Maxim Vladimirovich Ryzhenkov ) that headed to Damascus on the 24th January had a mission to request permission for the high level Russian delegation to meet with the Al Qaeda-rebranded, unelected ‘President’ of Syria.

Fiorella Isabel and I discuss the implications of such an apparent misstep by Russia - to meet with the terrorists they fought against for almost a decade on the terrorist terms.

For background, Fiorella published the following at her Substack:

NATO and Israel’s chosen puppet in Syria Jolani, met with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov at the People’s Palace in Damascus to discuss various political and bilateral issues. The visit was set to aim at strengthening historical relations between the nations based on common interests. The usual diplomatic jargon yes but inside there’s much more at play.

During the meeting Jolani and Bogdanov reportedly covered a variety of hot topics, from Syria’s reconstruction and political reforms to the crucial role of Russian support in stabilizing the country. Both sides reportedly stressed the importance of keeping their bilateral ties strong and nurturing cooperation across different sectors, including Russia’s potential role in Syria’s economic recovery, with a focus on investments in infrastructure, energy, and trade. This despite the giant elephant in the room: That Russia has been fighting these exact terrorist factions for years, and much like the CIA, most terrorists don’t ever reform one hundred percent.

Speaking to RT, Bogdanov said that "Russia is keen on the unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as achieving reconciliation and social peace in the country." This follows recent talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Qatari counterpart Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani, where they expressed support for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, emphasizing a comprehensive settlement that benefits all Syrians. Except of course the one being killed and persecuted by the new “Free Syria” regime. This also follows a meeting between the Belarusian Foreign Minister and Jolani on the sidelines of Minsk’s Presidential elections.

A Syrian source told Reuters that new leader, Jolani, had requested that Moscow hand over former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia and is under humanitarian asylum. Syria’s new leadership also demanded compensation from Russia during this meeting. “The discussions highlighted Russia’s role in rebuilding trust with the Syrian people through tangible actions like compensation, reconstruction, and recovery. The new government also emphasized that restoring relations must address past mistakes,” said a statement from Damascus.

The statement, however, did not clarify the exact form of compensation being demanded, nor did it mention Russia’s two key military bases in Syria. Bogdanov acknowledged that no progress had been made on this issue, stressing that further negotiations are needed. When asked to confirm whether Russia had been asked to return Assad and pay compensation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

This comes as a video circulated by members of HTS Syrian regime shows Russians angry at the HTS searching their vehicles in front of Russia's bases, while the video gloats about “humiliating” them.

What This Means?

There appear to be contradictory elements to this that would inadvertently discredit everything Russia has done for a long time in Syria, fighting against the terrorists factions now in power. Some of this, like asking for Assad, has not been fully commented on by Russian officials.

However the quick pace of Russia to recognize the new Syrian leadership indicates a desire to maintain their naval base in Tartous and Hmeimim air base near the port city of Latakia. Having their bases in a vulnerable position, leaves them out of Syria. Losing these doesn’t seem like something Russia wants however they have moved some resources to Libya. The question of Russia giving up Assad, a strong ally seems out of the question but there’s also the reports that this is the only way to keep their bases. While unlikely, such an action would be seen as entirely negative by the Global South, not just Assad’s former allies but other counties watching closely and betting if their alliances will matter or receive protection if such events like ever-present US-backed coups were to occur with them.

Not only would working in line with its former enemies seem a blow to Russia but it would put them once again even more reliant on Turkey and NATO. Russia truly doesn’t need Syria as before but what this does point out is how far Turkey, Erdogan, and to an extent NATO have gone to manipulate Russia via the Black Sea Grain Corridor. Russia is still fighting a war with Ukraine and the collective west that backs and directs it, so it cannot lose sight of this very thing. Now these events bring back the conversation as to what was achieved during the infamous DOHA meeting before the fall of Damascus.

Turkish and Gulf media for their part have brazenly alluded to something happening between Russia, Turkey and US/Israel. In one recent interview with an Arabic channel Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, referred to this specific relationship between Turkey and Russia, saying Ankara was essential for Moscow and this would further polarize Iran which would also benefit Turkey as a NATO member. He went as far as to say Russia no longer needed Syria and made the pragmatic revision to abandon the relations with the former government.

While all of this develops and there’s much to wait and see, it is once again pointing to the fact that the non-aligned axis remains very much behind the actions of the NATO Bloc and collective West. While yes the latter are sinking, Europe is a mess and the US is no longer the unilateral dominating power with China’s undeniable rise technologically and economically, Beijing, Russia and Iran while powerful are being hugely pressured in various ways. The actions and decisions they make will and have affected their relations with the rest of the non-aligned axis in the Global South, who are not a powerful or poised to make take on these pressures without a formal alliance.

Once again I reiterate, the non-aligned axis is fighting an uphill battle when they’re not in cohesion like their counterparts in the NATO Collective West, leaving them one step behind. The phrase you don’t negotiate with terrorists exists for a reason. I truly hope the red flags are as visible to others in leadership positions as they are to those of us closely watching.

