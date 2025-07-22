Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
The Syria Chaos Contagion - where will it go next?
9
0:00
-54:59

The Syria Chaos Contagion - where will it go next?

I joined an X spaces discussion to cover the recent massacres of Druze communities in southern Syria and the Zionist bloc plans for the region
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
Jul 22, 2025
9
Share
Transcript

Fast forward to around 3 minutes for the start, I had a few connection issues at the beginning.

I don’t normally do ‘Spaces’ but I really benefitted from this discussion with two Resistance focused accounts on X - Firstblood and Lebanese analyst Raed Jamal.

We covered all the recent sinister developments in Syria and the Zionist expansionism.

***

Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 vanessa beeley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture