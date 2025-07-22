The Syria Chaos Contagion - where will it go next?

Fast forward to around 3 minutes for the start, I had a few connection issues at the beginning.
I don’t normally do ‘Spaces’ but I really benefitted from this discussion with two Resistance focused accounts on X - Firstblood and Lebanese analyst Raed Jamal.
We covered all the recent sinister developments in Syria and the Zionist expansionism.
***
Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post