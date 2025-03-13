My visit to Akkar and meeting with Syrian refugees from Takfiri-project slaughter - the alleged White Helmet organ trafficking in Syria

On Tuesday I went to Akkar in northern Lebanon to speak with recently arrived and severely traumatised Syrian families fleeing the Zionist-Takfiri genocide in Syria that is targeting minority sects with extermination - Alawites, Shia, Christian and even Sunni that reject Takfiri sectarianism. I will be writing up my report on the visit to Akkar - where we recorded chilling testimony, some of which I share in my UK Column segment. We could not film faces or share names because of the high risk to families that remain trapped inside Syria. I did audio record all conversations.

The sectarian killing is not isolated in the coastal areas as Western media would have you believe. It is not targeting the so-called “regime remnants” or “Assadist resistance” - it is targeting children, women, elderly, disabled civilians without remorse. Today this video is circulating, filmed in Damascus - the murder of a Syrian civilian walking in the street because he is “Alawite”:

The smuggling crossing point in Akkar that the Syrian families are using to cross into Lebanon:

Testimony from a young woman in Syria:

A post from Marwa Osman on Telegram explaining the sectarian history to the “revolution” Syria flag:

My friend AbdulMunem Zo'bi wrote on FB: "In reality, the green flag was originally the flag of the French Mandate, imposed on Syria by France. It was part of a Franco-British scheme, with the three stars symbolizing three sects that were meant to govern Syria. It was a clear attempt to enforce sectarian division through legal means, effectively constitutionalizing sectarianism in the country. The first star represented Sunnis, the second the Druze, and the third the Alawites. However, these sects, along with the broader Syrian society, rose up against this imposed order, led by figures such as Saleh Al-Ali (an Alawite), Ibrahim Hananu (a Sunni), and Sultan Al-Atrash (a Druze). Later, during the era of Arab unity—the formation of the United Arab Republic between Syria and Egypt—a new red flag emerged, symbolizing unity and the call for Arab solidarity. This flag was later repurposed to represent the short-lived union between Syria and Iraq, which ultimately failed in its final stages. So, who is truly sectarian? Who, whether knowingly or out of ignorance, contributes to Syria’s division? And who calls for unity? Sometimes, all it takes is a look at the flag to find the answer."

Hillary Clinton email: Israeli Intelligence says collapse of Syria will spark a Sunni-Shiite war that will benefit Israel:

Finally these are all the slides from Maxim Grigoriev’s White Helmet presentation at the UN Panel in 2018:

