Share this postVanessa Beeley Is Syria a failed state or will the Syrian civilisation reject the Zionist CIA MI6-imposed dark age?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Share this postVanessa Beeley Is Syria a failed state or will the Syrian civilisation reject the Zionist CIA MI6-imposed dark age?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIs Syria a failed state or will the Syrian civilisation reject the Zionist CIA MI6-imposed dark age?My latest conversation with the panel of guests on Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra vanessa beeleyJan 03, 20251Share this postVanessa Beeley Is Syria a failed state or will the Syrian civilisation reject the Zionist CIA MI6-imposed dark age?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptYou can follow the Quantum Nurse conversations on Rumble. ***Thank you to everyone who has subscribed xxVanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postVanessa Beeley Is Syria a failed state or will the Syrian civilisation reject the Zionist CIA MI6-imposed dark age?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreConversations with Vanessa BeeleyIn depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodevanessa beeleyRecent EpisodesSyria Podcast Episode 4 - why did Syria fall? Dec 24, 2024 • vanessa beeleySyria After the Fall: Black Flags, Power Plays, & Lies Behind The Coup - Vanessa BeeleyDec 19, 2024 • vanessa beeleySyria under HTS rule and the EU hypocrisy condemns Syrians to persecutionDec 19, 2024 • vanessa beeleySyria podcast - leaving Syria and the terrorist coup on behalf of Israel, Turkey, Qatar and NATO member states Dec 13, 2024 • vanessa beeleySyria on fire! Who benefits? Dec 7, 2024 • vanessa beeleySyria under attack and who will stand by her?Dec 5, 2024 • vanessa beeleyDamascus and Aleppo have not fallen - the military and psychological war against Syria Dec 3, 2024 • vanessa beeley
Share this post