All Eyes on Rafah: Netanyahu's Dystopian Vision for Gaza | Syriana Analysis W/ Vanessa Beeley

I join the wonderful Kevork Almassian for a discussion on the geo-economic factors affecting Palestine
vanessa beeley
May 31, 2024
4
Transcript

“There is no war without Egypt and no peace without Syria” - Henry Kissinger on the prospects of [allegedly] resolving Arab-Israeli conflict.

I really enjoyed this in-depth conversation with one of my best friends and an outstanding geopolitical analyst, Syrian Armenian journalist Kevork Almassian.

****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack so I can bring you more on-the-ground reports in the future. Thank you!

