Yemen under fire for opposing genocide, Israel bombs apartment block in Beirut while civilians sleeping

Yesterday on UK Column, I unpacked the Trump hubris and belligerence - sold as a President “who didn’t start wars”, he is dragging us into a potential “armageddon” against an entire region that stands firmly in opposition to the Zionist occupation and expansionism.

I have reported previously on UK Column - that there is a high probability of confrontation between Israel and Turkey in Syria. Last night Israel bombed multiple sites in Syria where Turkey had been proposing Turkish air-defence and Turkish military presence - T4 airbase east of Homs and Hama military airbase (multiple times). They also targeted the Barzeh science and development centre in Damascus. Below is one of many videos documenting the estimated 20 raids on Hama airbase, south of Idlib.

Israeli Occupation Army: We targeted runways, fuel tanks, and surveillance radars at T4 and Hama airports.

Our airstrikes in Syria are a message to Turkey not to establish a military base there or interfere in our operations. (The Jerusalem Post, citing an Israeli official)

What did Jolani and his terrorist militia do? They ran for cover, hiding among and in civilian houses in the possible target areas that included Latakia and Tartous, on the coast. Jolani issued a “condemnation” but did nothing to challenge the Zionist aggression.

An aggression that included a military incursion in southern Syria - approximately 400 IDF soldiers arrived in Nawa in Daraa Governorate, reinforced with armored vehicles, warplanes, and drones.

Realising that Jolani would do nothing to defend the Syrian people from the Zionist artillery and military invasion, the mosques in Daraa called for civilians to take their weapons and defend their territory and homes.

As I wrote this morning:

The positive aspect is that Jolani's obvious collusion with the Zionist entity is now undeniable. Syrians in the south, perhaps hoping their new "regime" would oppose Israeli expansionism, should, now, have no illusions. This will lead to an organised anti-Zionist Resistance in the south which will also, eventually, cause problems for Jolani. Hope he enjoys being wedged between a rock and multiple hard places.

All those who depressively wrote off Syria as "lost" have forgotten history.

From Russian journalist Oleg Blokhin, formerly in Syria:

IDF Air Force Strikes T-4 Airport in Homs Province Source: "This evening's Israeli strike on T4 airbase in Syria is not just another 'routine' attack on weapons depots and similar targets. This is a clear and powerful signal to Turkey and Erdogan, who have declared their intention to take control of the T4 base – with the full support of al-Julani. The purpose of the strike is crystal clear: to convey a strong, unambiguous and loud message to Erdogan and al-Julani - Israel will not allow Turkey to consolidate its position on Syrian territory."

***

