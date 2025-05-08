Who truly pulls the strings in the US swamp? Conversation with Fiorella Isabel

I am joined again by my good friend and colleague, journalist Fiorella Isabel, for another deep dive into what’s going on in the world - Emperor Trump and his no clothes policy, the Zionist ‘final solution’ in Gaza green-lighted in Washington, Yemen’s humiliation of US hegemony and the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Russia which is tomorrow.. this and so much more.

Fiorella’s latest article is here.

***

