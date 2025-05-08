Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
Who truly pulls the strings in the US swamp? Conversation with Fiorella Isabel
3
7
0:00
-1:16:33

Who truly pulls the strings in the US swamp? Conversation with Fiorella Isabel

Today we cover from Ukraine to West Asia, Yemen, Venezuela, Palestine and the rising tide of conflict that is sweeping the globe
vanessa beeley's avatar
vanessa beeley
May 08, 2025
3
7
Share
Transcript

I am joined again by my good friend and colleague, journalist Fiorella Isabel, for another deep dive into what’s going on in the world - Emperor Trump and his no clothes policy, the Zionist ‘final solution’ in Gaza green-lighted in Washington, Yemen’s humiliation of US hegemony and the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Russia which is tomorrow.. this and so much more.

Fiorella’s latest article is here.

***

Please do think about subscribing to my Substack. Your continued support is massively appreciated. Thank you xx

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 vanessa beeley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture