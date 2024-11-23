Unfiltered Frontlines with Vanessa Beeley

The conversation is focused on the Resistance Axis and the role of Iran and the Israeli operations in Lebanon including the fraudulent “ceasefire” negotiations.

This morning, I will be speaking with Iran-based media producer and journalist Sarbaz Roohulla Rezvi to cover these topics in greater detail from an Iranian perspective.

Freedom International Livestream on Rumble.

****

Thank you for all your support and encouragement. It means a lot. xx