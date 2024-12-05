Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Syria under attack and who will stand by her?

My reports for UK Column News yesterday
vanessa beeley
Dec 05, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Statement issued by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces:

Over the past few days, our armed forces have fought fierce battles to repel and thwart the violent and successive attacks launched by terrorist organizations on the city of Hama from various axes and in huge numbers, using all means and military equipment, and with the help of immersion groups.

During the past hours, with the intensification of confrontations between our soldiers and terrorist groups and the rise of a number of martyrs among our forces, these groups were able to penetrate several axes in the city and enter it, despite suffering heavy losses in their ranks.

In order to preserve the lives of civilians in Hama and not to involve them in battles inside the cities, the military units stationed there redeployed and repositioned themselves outside the city.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces affirms that it will continue to carry out its national duty in reclaiming the areas entered by terrorist organizations.

More updates later

****

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
Damascus and Aleppo have not fallen - the military and psychological war against Syria
  vanessa beeley
Vanessa Beeley Interview – The Truth About What Is Happening In Syria
  vanessa beeley
Aleppo Earthquake - the liberation of eastern Aleppo 2016
  vanessa beeley
The Lebanon Israel ceasefire and the Zionist aggression pivot to Syria
  vanessa beeley
Terrorist factions loyal to Israel launch major offensive in Aleppo and Idlib
  vanessa beeley
Unfiltered Frontlines with Vanessa Beeley
  vanessa beeley
Decoding Israel Lebanon "ceasefire" and UN Resolution 1701
  vanessa beeley