Syria under attack and who will stand by her?

Statement issued by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces:

Over the past few days, our armed forces have fought fierce battles to repel and thwart the violent and successive attacks launched by terrorist organizations on the city of Hama from various axes and in huge numbers, using all means and military equipment, and with the help of immersion groups.

During the past hours, with the intensification of confrontations between our soldiers and terrorist groups and the rise of a number of martyrs among our forces, these groups were able to penetrate several axes in the city and enter it, despite suffering heavy losses in their ranks.

In order to preserve the lives of civilians in Hama and not to involve them in battles inside the cities, the military units stationed there redeployed and repositioned themselves outside the city.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces affirms that it will continue to carry out its national duty in reclaiming the areas entered by terrorist organizations.

More updates later

