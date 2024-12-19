Playback speed
Syria After the Fall: Black Flags, Power Plays, & Lies Behind The Coup - Vanessa Beeley

Conversation with Moscow based journalist Fiorella Isabel
vanessa beeley
Dec 19, 2024
6
10
Transcript

As I slowly piece together all the pieces of the jigsaw, I think this is an important conversation where we discuss the on the ground insights that I gained during the ten days of confusion in Syria.

Fiorella once again sits down with independent journalist Vanessa Beeley who left Damascus where she resided for years, as Syria shockingly fell into the hands of Al Qaeda and HTS.

As the puppet masters in Israel and NATO make their appearances via bombs, take overs and good ol’ western “democracy,” the terrorist factions are forever changing the face of the secular country that withstood sanctions and vilification for nearly 14 years. Israel’s bombed Syria over 500 times, seized much of the territory in the Golan and has permanent plans to stay.

As expected many are fleeing but the main narrative is to blame Assad and Syrias, distracting from the very western culprits. Beeley touches on these topics and recounts those moments of demise, what we know now about how this happened, and who has been behind it all, including former allies. Tune in for an in-depth discussion on points few are talking about with someone who has been on the ground, through it all.

****

