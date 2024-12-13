Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
Syria podcast - leaving Syria and the terrorist coup on behalf of Israel, Turkey, Qatar and NATO member states
10
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -50:13
-50:13

Syria podcast - leaving Syria and the terrorist coup on behalf of Israel, Turkey, Qatar and NATO member states

Mike Robinson of UK Column speaks to Vanessa Beeley
vanessa beeley
Dec 13, 2024
10
Share
Transcript

Mike and I sat down to talk about my recent departure from Syria for the second in a series of podcasts on Syria. You can follow UK Column News and insights here. They are providing an invaluable news and analysis service in this age of misinformation.

This is the first podcast during the first days of the terrorist advances in Syria, starting with Aleppo.

0:00
-52:43

The situation in Syria is deteriorating on an hourly basis, mass executions, ethnic cleansing of Shia and Alawite Muslim communities - Christmas is cancelled in Damascus with festivities forbidden and even family gatherings muted and surveilled.

More to follow

****

Please do consider subscribing. Thank you to all those who do and who have enabled me to keep working despite the tragedy unfolding in Syria.. xx

Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
Syria on fire! Who benefits?
  vanessa beeley
Syria under attack and who will stand by her?
  vanessa beeley
Damascus and Aleppo have not fallen - the military and psychological war against Syria
  vanessa beeley
Vanessa Beeley Interview – The Truth About What Is Happening In Syria
  vanessa beeley
Aleppo Earthquake - the liberation of eastern Aleppo 2016
  vanessa beeley
The Lebanon Israel ceasefire and the Zionist aggression pivot to Syria
  vanessa beeley
Terrorist factions loyal to Israel launch major offensive in Aleppo and Idlib
  vanessa beeley