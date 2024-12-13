Syria podcast - leaving Syria and the terrorist coup on behalf of Israel, Turkey, Qatar and NATO member states

Mike and I sat down to talk about my recent departure from Syria for the second in a series of podcasts on Syria. You can follow UK Column News and insights here. They are providing an invaluable news and analysis service in this age of misinformation.

This is the first podcast during the first days of the terrorist advances in Syria, starting with Aleppo.

1× 0:00 -52:43

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The situation in Syria is deteriorating on an hourly basis, mass executions, ethnic cleansing of Shia and Alawite Muslim communities - Christmas is cancelled in Damascus with festivities forbidden and even family gatherings muted and surveilled.

More to follow

****

Please do consider subscribing. Thank you to all those who do and who have enabled me to keep working despite the tragedy unfolding in Syria.. xx