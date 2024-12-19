Playback speed
Syria under HTS rule and the EU hypocrisy condemns Syrians to persecution

My reports yesterday for UK Column News
vanessa beeley
Dec 19, 2024
2
15
Transcript

You can watch the full news program at the UK Column website .

For all those who are following the story - my dogs are finally safe and out of the house with friends in Syria and one has travelled today to Lebanon. Thank you to everyone for your incredibly kind messages and thoughts - it got me through some dark hours. Now, time to return to the field and to work.

****

