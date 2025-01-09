Playback speed
Carving up Syria and Assad's last moments

My reports yesterday for UK Column focus on Jolani's hold on power, the geopolitical gains for Turkey and Assad's departure
vanessa beeley
Jan 09, 2025
Transcript

Who Betrayed Syria? Assad's Escape and the Fall of the Syrian Government - UK Column News - 8th January 2025

- Mazeej Mix : This is how Bashar al-Assad escaped Damascus. Full interview in Arabic

- Hassan I Hassan (on X): Fascinating details about Assad’s last days in this interview with Assad’s media “tsar”, his media chief and close aide. (Interview summary in English)

- Vanessa Beeley Telegram: Julani interview

- David Miller on X

“A summary here of the bombshell revelations made by Bashar's media adviser Kamel Saqr during an interview on the Mazeej podcast a couple of days ago.”

- Akbar Ganji : Causes of the collapse of the Syrian government. Iranian statement.

Syria’s Fragmentation: Jolaní, Israel, and the Fight for Power - UK Column News 8th January 2025

- BBC: New elections could take up to four years

-UK closes borders to persecuted Syrians mirroring EU

- GOV.UK (2021): New UK sanctions targeting Assad regime for “lack of constitutional reform” while Jolani says 3 years for new constitution.

- Fiorella Isabel (on X): Syria’s New “Minister of Justice:

“We will implement Islamic law and prevent women judges from holding this position, and they must hand over their cases to male judges.”

- Press TV : Images emerged showing Syria's newly appointed Justice Minister Shadi Muhammad al-Waisi overseeing the execution of two women

- Syrian Coast Observatory (Telegram): Members of the HTS militias of Ahmed al Sharaa (Aka alJolani) assaulted a civilian young man in his twenties with severe beatings and whipping because he belongs to one of the religious minorities

- Vanessa Beeley (on X): Syrian Defense Minister General Ali Mahmoud Abbas - Translation under the leadership of President Assad

- Save Christians in Syria (on X): Video destroying statue of Mary

- The Jerusalem Post: Turkey aiming for maritime agreement with Syria

- The Energy Consulting Group: Syrian Oil and Gas

- The Washington Institute (2013): Russia-Syria Offshore Gas Deal

For full news please go to the UK Column website.

***

