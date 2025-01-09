Carving up Syria and Assad's last moments

Who Betrayed Syria? Assad's Escape and the Fall of the Syrian Government - UK Column News - 8th January 2025

- Mazeej Mix : This is how Bashar al-Assad escaped Damascus. Full interview in Arabic

- Hassan I Hassan (on X): Fascinating details about Assad’s last days in this interview with Assad’s media “tsar”, his media chief and close aide. (Interview summary in English)

- Vanessa Beeley Telegram: Julani interview

- David Miller on X

“A summary here of the bombshell revelations made by Bashar's media adviser Kamel Saqr during an interview on the Mazeej podcast a couple of days ago.”

- Akbar Ganji : Causes of the collapse of the Syrian government. Iranian statement.

Syria’s Fragmentation: Jolaní, Israel, and the Fight for Power - UK Column News 8th January 2025

- BBC: New elections could take up to four years

-UK closes borders to persecuted Syrians mirroring EU

- GOV.UK (2021): New UK sanctions targeting Assad regime for “lack of constitutional reform” while Jolani says 3 years for new constitution.

- Fiorella Isabel (on X): Syria’s New “Minister of Justice:”

“We will implement Islamic law and prevent women judges from holding this position, and they must hand over their cases to male judges.”

- Press TV : Images emerged showing Syria's newly appointed Justice Minister Shadi Muhammad al-Waisi overseeing the execution of two women

- Syrian Coast Observatory (Telegram): Members of the HTS militias of Ahmed al Sharaa (Aka alJolani) assaulted a civilian young man in his twenties with severe beatings and whipping because he belongs to one of the religious minorities

- Vanessa Beeley (on X): Syrian Defense Minister General Ali Mahmoud Abbas - Translation under the leadership of President Assad

- Save Christians in Syria (on X): Video destroying statue of Mary

- The Jerusalem Post: Turkey aiming for maritime agreement with Syria

- The Energy Consulting Group: Syrian Oil and Gas

- The Washington Institute (2013): Russia-Syria Offshore Gas Deal

