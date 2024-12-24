Syria Podcast Episode 4 - why did Syria fall?

UK Column - My most detailed podcast to date as I uncover more of the truth behind what really happened in Syria that led to the Al Qaeda coup and Zionist, Neo-Ottoman land grab with the US, UK, Gulf States and EU in the wings.

I wish you all a peaceful Christmas and I salute the true Resistance wherever you are. See you after the break. Please look after yourselves - 2025 is going to be even tougher.

