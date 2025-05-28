Ukraine and Israel - a United Force?

Many who define themselves as being on the political 'Left' are vocal supporters of both Palestine and Ukraine in their respective wars against Israel and Russia.

They frame both conflicts as freedom-loving peoples struggling against expansionist Imperial powers led by dictatorial strongmen in the form of Putin in Russia and Netanyahu in Israel.

This viewpoint is especially prevalent in urban centres, the creative industries, on University campuses, and more broadly amongst the young.

What these people fail to appreciate is that Israel and Ukraine are deeply and inextricably linked with each other. Ukraine is the source of the Zionist beliefs that drive Israeli imperialism. In many ways, they are a united ideological, political, theological, and militaristic force, with connections of blood and ambition going back centuries.

This means that large swathes of Western populations, through their support for both Ukraine and Palestine, are, without realising it, both supporting and opposing the same side, at the same time. This is a paradox which is one of the key drivers of the seemingly irreconcilable political differences currently tearing our societies apart.

In this wide-ranging interview, Ben Rubin from UK Column speaks with Dr David Miller and Vanessa Beeley about the links between Ukraine and Israel from the 1800s to the present day, as well as the broader geopolitical and lobbying operations that are enabling Zionist expansion.

David Miller is one of Britain's foremost experts on the Zionist movement. A respected author and producer at Palestine Declassified. He was famously sacked by the University of Bristol for his anti-Zionist beliefs.

Vanessa Beeley will be very familiar to viewers of UK Column, where she is a longtime and highly-valued contributor, with a particular focus on issues relating to the Middle East and Zionist Imperialism.

We hope this discussion goes some way to bridging the divides between all those seeking peace and justice in the world.

Links to articles mentioned in our discussion:

Ukraine, Nazism and Zionism: How deeply are they intertwined, by Dr David Miller on Press TV

“Given what we are now hearing about the apparent role of Russia with Turkey in the collapse of a sovereign Syria …”, by Dr David Miller on X

“Here is what you need to know about Chabad-Lubavitch, a mysterious sect in the Zionist movement …”, by Palestine Declassified on X

