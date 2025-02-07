Trump's warp speed Middle East foreign policy and domestic totalitarianism - with Fiorella Isabel

I sit down again with one of my favourite analysts and journalists, Fiorella Isabel, to unpack Trump’s most recent foreign policy and domestic policy moves - including USAID, the federal worker scandal, Tulsi Gabbard, Gaza and Lebanon. We also touch on the alleged upcoming “Putin-Trump summit” that may happen in UAE or Saudi Arabia.
Further reading:
Catherine Austin Fitts - Trump Administration: Digital Control Grid coming together at High Speed
Dennis Kucinich - Firing America: The Federal Worker Purge and the Illusion of Efficiency.
Follow Fiorella on Substack, X and Telegram.
