Trump's warp speed Middle East foreign policy and domestic totalitarianism - with Fiorella Isabel
Trump's warp speed Middle East foreign policy and domestic totalitarianism - with Fiorella Isabel

Our weekly news grab and separation of reality from hopium
vanessa beeley
Feb 07, 2025
I sit down again with one of my favourite analysts and journalists, Fiorella Isabel, to unpack Trump’s most recent foreign policy and domestic policy moves - including USAID, the federal worker scandal, Tulsi Gabbard, Gaza and Lebanon. We also touch on the alleged upcoming “Putin-Trump summit” that may happen in UAE or Saudi Arabia.

Further reading:

Catherine Austin Fitts - Trump Administration: Digital Control Grid coming together at High Speed

Dennis Kucinich - Firing America: The Federal Worker Purge and the Illusion of Efficiency.

Follow Fiorella on Substack, X and Telegram.

