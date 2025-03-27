My reports yesterday for UK Column News. I cover Trump’s deployment of US military assets to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, including B-2 bombers that are capable of nuclear missile launch. I also look at the gathering storm between Turkey and Israel in Syria.

The following is a comment on Telegram from a war correspondent S. Shilov:

Israeli aircraft have struck the Syrian city of Latakia. The port and facilities of the 110th brigade of Assad's former army have been attacked. Arab sources write that the strike hit the location of the "public security forces" and foreign militants of the HTS*, who have become seriously established here after the massacre of the Alawites on the coast (for clarity, I am attaching a video from a local establishment where media-famous militants are leisurely "enjoying it" as the new masters of life).

The official authorities of the new Syria are silent, but a message is spreading on the Internet about many killed, wounded, and ambulances arriving. In a voice message allegedly from the scene, a person says in Arabic: "almost no one is left, everyone died, and they have already received 50 blows."

Israel has already struck Syria more than once after Assad's overthrow, destroying the military infrastructure to pieces. Preemptively, so that it does not fall into the hands of the new government. But now Turkey is entering the picture – the new Syrian government will allow Ankara to create several bases to service the Turkish Air Force at the Palmyra and T4 military airfields. According to Israeli media, the deal was concluded during recent negotiations between the presidents of Syria and Turkey. It is planned to create a defensive regional union, including the Arab countries.

In fact, it was no coincidence that Israel struck these bases, which are not yet occupied by the Turks, a couple of days ago. At the same time, the Israeli army is expanding its zone of control in the Syrian provinces of Daraa and Quneitra in the south of the country. The buffer between the countries in the form of Assad has disappeared, the natural borders have been reached. In the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, there are growing fears that Turkey will deliberately deepen the conflict with Israel over Syria.

If the strike was intentionally aimed at foreign terrorists who participated in the recent massacre, this is a warning to the new authorities. Firstly, they are not citizens of Syria, and secondly, it is this segment of the military environment that is most keen on the war with Israel, especially against the backdrop of the escalation in Gaza. The Turks will be the first to use them as "cannon fodder" in the event of a conflict.