Trump threatens entire Resistance Axis and the EU, UK increase funding to Al Qaeda in Syria

Trump has laid down the gauntlet for the entire Resistance Axis while the genocide in Gaza is re-ignited and the West Bank is being destroyed. The following from Al Akhbar (numbers of Palestinians killed in Gaza is way higher according to other sources like The Lancet)

Nearly 1,000 Palestinians were martyred in 48 hours after "Israel" resumed its assault on Gaza, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 49,547, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The Israeli Army reentered Gaza and took control of the "Netzarim Corridor" center, with the stated aim of expanding a security zone and creating a buffer between northern and southern Gaza. Meanwhile, an employee of the United Nations Office for Project Services was killed in a strike on a UN compound in Deir al-Balah, with at least five others injured. Hamas's media advisor, Taher al-Nunu, reiterated that the movement had not closed the door to negotiations, calling for an immediate halt to "Israel's" assault and the start of phase two of the ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu resumed the assault after rejecting moving to the second phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Here in Lebanon a terror cell has been detected and arrested before they could carry out an attack. In Iraq, ISIS attacks are on the increase as the Popular Mobilisation Forces have deployed more forces to the Syria/Iraq border in preparation for the potential terrorist onslaught.

Security Media Cell: Forces of the 2nd Regiment, 88th Brigade, and military intelligence detachments were able to carry out a tight ambush in the Balkana area - Al-Tawz sector , resulting in the elimination of 4 ISIS terrorists , including a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt . The forces continue search operations with the support of drones to ensure the purification of the area. The security forces confirm their full readiness to thwart any terrorist attempts, especially during the last days of Ramadan.

The US military is sending reinforcements to their base in Ain Al Assad, Iraq in preparation for retaliatory attacks from either Yemen or the Iraqi Resistance factions.

In Idlib, north-west Syria, Al Qaeda is building the largest army for the Takfiri project in history. There is a reason Brett McGurk, the senior US envoy to the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said Idlib province had become "the largest Al-Qaeda safe haven" back in 2017.

A new video from Idlib reveals HTS militants pledging their allegiance, declaring that the Quran is their constitution—a clear indication of the group's expanding hardline Wahhabi/Ikhwan (Muslim Brotherhood) battalion.

One may ask why the European Union continues to financially support this organisation while the threat of blowback in the EU is very real with the influx of members of the organisation since the regime change war, in Syria, began in 2011. Muslims in the EU who belong to the minority sects are now under siege even in their countries of asylum or citizenship. Europeans should also recognise the danger they face, not from ordinary Muslim communities but from the radicalised factions that have been funded, armed and protected by their own regimes. As one Telegram account, archiving the ethnic cleansing in Syria, by Al Qaeda, points out:

This jihadist flood will consume everything in its path. HTS is now the largest terrorist organization operating with EU UK resources, heavily backed by Gulf states and Turkey, making it an unparalleled danger to global security.

Trump is pushing the world to the edge of the global-war abyss and people are still arguing that he will “end all wars”. The war in West Asia or even against Iran will not stop there. The Takfiri project that has torn Syria apart will not end there - the fact that it is being allowed to thrive in Idlib and to swell its ranks is a sign that there is still a use for their brand of terrorism, if not in West Asia, then elsewhere.

