Trump sells-out Syria to Al Qaeda, resilient Yemen, the carving-up of a Syrian sovereign state

My reports are a little more ad-lib than usual because of an error with the slides but I hope the gist is clear. Trump lifting the sanctions on Syria is more theatre that will have very little genuine positive impact for the Syrian people emerging from a 14 year war against their dignity, hope and infrastructure.

The US made no promises to exit Syria and in recent weeks they have been rebuilding the American military footprint in the north-east. Trump has clearly extracted promises from Al Jolani ( rebranded Al Sharaa) self-elected president of Syria since the coup - primarily to normalise Syria’s relations with Israel - something that Syria has proudly withstood since the squatter state came into being in 1948.

The carving-up of a sovereign state is becoming clearer - the regional lines are being drawn by the players who participated in the regime change war that began, in earnest. back in 2011, but had been planned for decades.. these are dark days that lie ahead for the Resistance Axis. Yemen is our greatest hope.

