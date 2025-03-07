The Zionist war against Turkey in Syria - David's Corridor and the Kurdish alliance

I have published the news in full above with my sections covering the balkanisation of Syria, the expansionist rivalry between Turkey and Israel and the growing collaboration between Israel and Russia to stave off Erdogan’s neo-Ottoman ambitions in the region. I also cover David Miller’s recent detention at Heathrow Airport (under section 7 of the Anti-terrorist Act UK) and the increasing anti-Iran policies under Starmer’s Zionist-aligned tenure.

Published by Hebrew Channel 14 - map of David’s Corridor which will link with the Kurdish settler factions in the north-east to give Israel control of the entire eastern Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan and connect to the Euphrates in Iraq.

Mazlum Kobane, the commander-in-chief of the SDF aka Zionist/US-backed Kurdish separatists in Syria - says they welcome support from anyone, including Israel.

Here is the link to the oral statement by the UK “Security” Minister, Dan Jarvis, on the alleged threat from Iran.

Excerpt:

This work will focus on further protecting the UK from Iranian infiltration, including those who promote Iranian interference in the UK. I am clear that our response must be a UK-wide effort. So I welcome the Charity Commission’s statutory inquiries into both the Islamic Centre of England and the Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust. I have also asked officials to review where any Iranian interference is being conducted in the UK and FIRS will shine more light on any undisclosed relationships between the Iranian state and UK-based institutions and individuals. Finally, the National Protective Security Authority and Counter Terrorism Policing will continue to provide protective security advice and support to individuals and organisations threatened by the Iranian regime and its criminal proxies, including Persian language media organisations and their employees. And we will continue to maintain funding for protective security measures to synagogues, Jewish community centres and schools, ensuring we do all we can to keep our Jewish communities safe.

***

