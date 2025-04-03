Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
The Zionist movement is a global threat, not restricted to Israel - with David Miller
The Zionist movement is a global threat, not restricted to Israel - with David Miller

A deep dive into the Zionist movement as opposed to the Lobby
vanessa beeley
Apr 03, 2025
It was a privilege to speak with

David Miller
, one of the foremost scholars on Islamophobia and the Zionist Movement’s insidious influence globally, beyond the borders of Palestine and the West Asia region.

You can read more of David’s recent articles below:

Muslim ‘Grooming gangs’ - The anatomy of Zionist lies and the actual industrial-grade sexual exploitation of the Zionist regime

Remove Hamas and the other Resistance groups from the Home Office list of proscribed organisations

David’s LinkTree.

***

