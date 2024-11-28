Playback speed
The Lebanon Israel ceasefire and the Zionist aggression pivot to Syria

My reports yesterday for UK Column News that give background to the terrorist offensive in Aleppo and Idlib
vanessa beeley
Nov 28, 2024
12
Transcript

My two reports cover the Lebanon-Israel “ceasefire” and Netanyahu’s threats against Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on the eve of the ceasefire. I predicted the Zionist aggression pivot to now weaken Syria and as I was on UK Column News Extra - Russia Today were messaging me to talk about the Israel-US-Turkey backed terrorist offensive in north-west Syria.

Watch the full news program here.

