The Lebanon Israel ceasefire and the Zionist aggression pivot to Syria

My two reports cover the Lebanon-Israel “ceasefire” and Netanyahu’s threats against Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on the eve of the ceasefire. I predicted the Zionist aggression pivot to now weaken Syria and as I was on UK Column News Extra - Russia Today were messaging me to talk about the Israel-US-Turkey backed terrorist offensive in north-west Syria.

