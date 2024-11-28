The Lebanon Israel ceasefire and the Zionist aggression pivot to Syria

My two reports cover the Lebanon-Israel “ceasefire” and Netanyahu’s threats against Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on the eve of the ceasefire. I predicted the Zionist aggression pivot to now weaken Syria and as I was on UK Column News Extra - Russia Today were messaging me to talk about the Israel-US-Turkey backed terrorist offensive in north-west Syria.
Watch the full news program here.
****
Please do consider subscribing to my Substack. Your support is hugely appreciated. Thank you. x
Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post