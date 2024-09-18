Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

The Israeli 'pager' massacre leaves an estimated 4200 injured, 11 dead including 2 children

My report for UK Column news today covering the first wave of pager explosions
vanessa beeley
Sep 18, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

Almost as I finished UK Column news today, I heard that a second wave of device explosions had struck in southern Beirut and close to the Al Qaim Mosque.

The Lebanese Civil Defence reported fires in 60 homes and shops and 15 cars after wireless devices exploded in Nabatieh. In the second wave of the Israeli intelligence operations, personal radios or walkie-talkies were detonated.

An explosion occurred during the funeral procession of Mahdi Ammar, the son of the Lebanese MP Ali Ammar, who was killed in yesterday’s massacre. The funeral was being held in Sohmor, Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 300 injuries and 9 deaths. Some of the devices that exploded were more than ten years old and bought from the civilian markets.

More to come on this developing tragedy tomorrow. The Hezbollah Secretary General Sayed Hasan Nasrallah will address the nation tomorrow (Thursday) at 5pm Beirut time ( 3pm UK time).

These are dark times for everyone.

***

Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
The Lebanon Pager blasts - Forum for Democracy International
  vanessa beeley
Israel targets Syrian arms development centre while increasing ethnic cleansing in Palestine
  vanessa beeley
Gaza under siege and biowarfare in next phase of genocide - UK regime increases pressure on anti-genocide citizens
  vanessa beeley
Exposing Genocide Narratives, UK Totalitarianism and US Electoral Antics
  vanessa beeley
The Zionist 'war of extermination' targets West Bank
  vanessa beeley
Hezbollah retaliation and Trump's Zionist dream team formation
  vanessa beeley
Vanessa Beeley - The Resistance vs Israel Alliance. Where is this heading?
  vanessa beeley