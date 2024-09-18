The Israeli 'pager' massacre leaves an estimated 4200 injured, 11 dead including 2 children

Almost as I finished UK Column news today, I heard that a second wave of device explosions had struck in southern Beirut and close to the Al Qaim Mosque.

The Lebanese Civil Defence reported fires in 60 homes and shops and 15 cars after wireless devices exploded in Nabatieh. In the second wave of the Israeli intelligence operations, personal radios or walkie-talkies were detonated.

An explosion occurred during the funeral procession of Mahdi Ammar, the son of the Lebanese MP Ali Ammar, who was killed in yesterday’s massacre. The funeral was being held in Sohmor, Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 300 injuries and 9 deaths. Some of the devices that exploded were more than ten years old and bought from the civilian markets.

More to come on this developing tragedy tomorrow. The Hezbollah Secretary General Sayed Hasan Nasrallah will address the nation tomorrow (Thursday) at 5pm Beirut time ( 3pm UK time).

These are dark times for everyone.

