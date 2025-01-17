Syria's future and the UK craven hypocrisy

I am slow to get articles written at the moment due to a bad fall in Beirut which means my left arm is fairly useless for a few weeks. Apologies. Very frustrating, typing with one hand.
On Saturday I will be speaking with Mike Robinson of UK Column - Syria Podcast 5 - more details on the events that led to the shocking fall of Syria. I will try to compensate with more audio interviews with guests in the next few days.
Thank you for your patience.
