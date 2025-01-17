Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
12

Syria's future and the UK craven hypocrisy

My reports for UK Column 15th January
vanessa beeley
Jan 17, 2025
4
12
Share
Transcript

I am slow to get articles written at the moment due to a bad fall in Beirut which means my left arm is fairly useless for a few weeks. Apologies. Very frustrating, typing with one hand.

On Saturday I will be speaking with Mike Robinson of UK Column - Syria Podcast 5 - more details on the events that led to the shocking fall of Syria. I will try to compensate with more audio interviews with guests in the next few days.

Thank you for your patience.

***

Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
Carving up Syria and Assad's last moments
  vanessa beeley
Is Syria a failed state or will the Syrian civilisation reject the Zionist CIA MI6-imposed dark age?
  vanessa beeley
Syria Podcast Episode 4 - why did Syria fall?
  vanessa beeley
Syria After the Fall: Black Flags, Power Plays, & Lies Behind The Coup - Vanessa Beeley
  vanessa beeley
Syria under HTS rule and the EU hypocrisy condemns Syrians to persecution
  vanessa beeley
Syria podcast - leaving Syria and the terrorist coup on behalf of Israel, Turkey, Qatar and NATO member states
  vanessa beeley
Syria on fire! Who benefits?
  vanessa beeley