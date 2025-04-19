Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
Regional shuffles and ruling elite poker faces - Iran, Russia, China, Israel, US, Saudi deals. With Fiorella Isabel
Once again we do our best to unpack the recent global reshaping as it happens
vanessa beeley
Apr 19, 2025
With Trump dancing around his belligerence towards Iran and Israeli expansionism, Saudi Arabia in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister meeting with Putin in Moscow, the Emir of Qatar also in Moscow, continuing negotiations on Ukraine “peace” deal, Imam Khamenei’s letter delivered to Putin, Israeli and Turkish rivalry in Syria and beyond, Jolani’s terrorists perhaps being sent to southern Yemen to battle Ansarullah and much more - we had a lot to cover and I hope you enjoy the discussion.

You can catch up with Fiorella Isabel on her Substack.

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
vanessa beeley
