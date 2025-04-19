Regional shuffles and ruling elite poker faces - Iran, Russia, China, Israel, US, Saudi deals. With Fiorella Isabel

With Trump dancing around his belligerence towards Iran and Israeli expansionism, Saudi Arabia in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister meeting with Putin in Moscow, the Emir of Qatar also in Moscow, continuing negotiations on Ukraine “peace” deal, Imam Khamenei’s letter delivered to Putin, Israeli and Turkish rivalry in Syria and beyond, Jolani’s terrorists perhaps being sent to southern Yemen to battle Ansarullah and much more - we had a lot to cover and I hope you enjoy the discussion.

You can catch up with Fiorella Isabel on her Substack.

