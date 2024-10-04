Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
Normalising genocide as "war" - Vanessa Beeley with Tarik Cyril Amar
Normalising genocide as "war" - Vanessa Beeley with Tarik Cyril Amar

A really insightful conversation with a true academic.
vanessa beeley
Oct 04, 2024
1
Transcript

Tarik Cyril Amar is a historian, geopolitical analyst and author of The Paradox of Ukrainian Lviv: A Borderland City between Stalinists, Nazis and Nationalists.

From his recent article for RT - Britain goes full Orwell accusing Putin of imperialism:

Politically, this is just another way in which semi-smart people fool semi-simple people. But there is a more serious, moral dimension as well. It is a truly and abjectly colonial and imperialist move to exploit the massive suffering – almost exclusively at the hands of the West – as well as the hard-won insights and hard-fought resistance of what we now call the Global South so as to feed them into the cheap propaganda that the West now uses to sell its geopolitics-101 proxy war in Ukraine as an issue of ‘rules’ and ‘valuesAnd yet that is precisely what David Lammy has done. What a disgrace.

Tarik Cyril Amar on Amazon describes himself thus:

I am a historian of the twentieth century, writing about World War Two, the postwar period, as well as our twenty first-century present. After finishing my work on the city of Lviv in Ukraine, I have set out on a new project about spy thrillers in Cold War Russia and Eastern Europe. I have lived, studied, done research, and worked in Turkey, the United States, Great Britain, Ukraine, Russia, Poland, and Germany and am now teaching at the Department of History of Koc University in Istanbul. My website is www.tcyrilamar.com. You can also find me on twitter @TarikCyrilAmar

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack - I am on the ground in Syria and currently the only Western independent journalist in the country. Thank you to all who have already subscribed x

Vanessa Beeley is a reader-supported publication.

Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
vanessa beeley
