Never allow normalisation of genocide.

In northern Gaza the Zionist forces have begun rounding up the men, separating the from women and children.

In my report I cover the ‘General’s plan’ which is the new label for the ongoing ethnic cleansing and military extermination of Palestinians by every means possible.

Gazan journalist Bisan said the following on X:

"I don't know if this post is to ask for your solidarity.. We tried it, and nothing stopped Israel's thirst for the blood of my people, or it was not enough for that! But this is to show how horrific our world is, and how alone my people are in the face of the monster. I once heard a story that I did not like, about a village where everyone was vile and despicable, so they threw the only man in the village who had noble morals off the mountain. They killed him because he reminded them of their ugliness. This is what is happening with the Palestinians today, unfortunately. The queue you see now in this photo taken an hour ago in Jabalia / North Gaza is the death queue. The Israeli terrorist army separates the females from the males (men and male children sometimes)... They order the women to leave and take the men to a far place, with their hands tied and blindfolded and they are often placed in a deep hole.. and we all know what happens later. Either they bury them alive, as happened in the north and Khan Yunis during the first ground invasion, or they execute them on the ground, or they take them hostage, as happened to 10,000 who subsequently suffered torture, murder, organ theft, and rape. What do you think? What is the most likely scenario? I feel disgusted with all human ideals and values. The Zionist colonizers in 2024 are doing this before your eyes. What oppression and pain, these men survived and protected their families from all kinds of death over the course of a year and until the last moment, and they refused to leave their homes, and now they are being annihilated in this way. They are depopulating northern Gaza by killing the entire population!"

Literally every image I see reminds me of every holocaust that has been perpetrated since history was recorded.

Why, for example, would male prisoners be forced to wear what appear to be chemical Hazmat suits and blindfolds?

I also cover the Zionist operations in Lebanon where the carpet bombing of entire neighbourhoods is being justified by the “gold reserves under hospitals” narrative broadcast by the IOF lie managers.

This morning Damascus was bombed again in Kafr Souseh, a busy residential area, at 3am. There are civilian casualties but the West does not care. The main border road between Syria and Lebanon has again been bombed multiple times reducing it to rubble.

