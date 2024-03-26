Share this post
My interview with the outstanding Sonia Poulton about UK funding of attacks on Yemen to protect Israel
beeley.substack.com
My interview with the outstanding Sonia Poulton about UK funding of attacks on Yemen to protect Israel
Yemen is legitimately trying to prevent and punish genocide, the UK is facilitating it
Mar 26, 2024
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
My interview with the outstanding Sonia Poulton about UK funding of attacks on Yemen to protect Israel