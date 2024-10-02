Israel's WAR on Lebanon | Syriana Analysis w/ Mohammad Marandi & Vanessa Beeley

I sat down with Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis and Seyed Mohammed Marandi about one hour before Iran began the launch of an estimated 200 ballistic missiles at military targets in central Occupied Palestine.

I will be covering the attacks today on UK Column News (1pm UK time) but this conversation was extremely prescient and very interesting insights from Seyed Marandi, as always but especially so given the timing.

****

