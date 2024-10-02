Playback speed
Israel's WAR on Lebanon | Syriana Analysis w/ Mohammad Marandi & Vanessa Beeley

This was recorded around 1 hour before Iran launched Operation True Promise 2
vanessa beeley
Oct 02, 2024
2
Transcript

I sat down with Kevork Almassian of Syriana Analysis and Seyed Mohammed Marandi about one hour before Iran began the launch of an estimated 200 ballistic missiles at military targets in central Occupied Palestine.

I will be covering the attacks today on UK Column News (1pm UK time) but this conversation was extremely prescient and very interesting insights from Seyed Marandi, as always but especially so given the timing.

****

Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
