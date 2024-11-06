Today I covered the ongoing war crimes committed by Israel in Lebanon and the US capture of the Lebanese government - cynical destruction of hospitals and prevention of air medical evacuations by the sadistic alliance.
Israel is under attack, the anti-semitism trope is under attack and censorship is becoming more violent and irrational. A sign of desperation or a sign of the times to come?
****
I will be mostly offline for a few days but back posting very soon. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. xxx
Israel expands genocidal aggression again and Britain's Abu Ghraib