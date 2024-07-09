Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Is Israel destroying itself?

My latest interview with Marwa Osman for Press TV - MidEastream
vanessa beeley
Jul 09, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Marwa Osman of MidEastream writes - "I discussed with the amazing Vanessa Beeley the role of Hezbollah in the support front for Gaza on the northern Palestinian border and what happens if an all-out war with the Israeli occupation takes place.  

I also spoke with Hamza Khansa the contentious debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden regarding Palestine in specific."

****

Thank you for watching, listening and reading. Please do consider subscribing to my Substack if you think what I do has value and thank you to all who already do! xx

1 Comment
Vanessa Beeley
Conversations with Vanessa Beeley
In depth informal discussions with experts in their field covering all manner of global issues
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
vanessa beeley
Recent Episodes
The Zionist Movement in Britain: David Miller and Vanessa Beeley
  vanessa beeley
Ongoing investigation into President Raisi's tragic helicopter crash - with Marwa Osman
  vanessa beeley
All Eyes on Rafah: Netanyahu's Dystopian Vision for Gaza | Syriana Analysis W/ Vanessa Beeley
  vanessa beeley
Iran stands strong, Netanyahu’s dystopian plans for Gaza
  vanessa beeley
Separating fact from fiction - the West Asia pivot to freedom from Neocolonialism
  vanessa beeley
Apartheid Israel - conversation with Fiorella Isabel recently on the ground
  vanessa beeley
My interview with the outstanding Sonia Poulton about UK funding of attacks on Yemen to protect Israel
  vanessa beeley