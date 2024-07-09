Is Israel destroying itself?

Marwa Osman of MidEastream writes - "I discussed with the amazing Vanessa Beeley the role of Hezbollah in the support front for Gaza on the northern Palestinian border and what happens if an all-out war with the Israeli occupation takes place.

I also spoke with Hamza Khansa the contentious debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden regarding Palestine in specific."

****

Thank you for watching, listening and reading. Please do consider subscribing to my Substack if you think what I do has value and thank you to all who already do! xx