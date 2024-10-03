Iranian retaliation and the context that led to the 200+ missile launch.

I cover the Iranian retaliation Operation True Promise 2 that has caused turmoil among the Axis of Terror in the West and Israel.

Yesterday Israel bombed central Damascus for the second time, in a built up residential area bristling with foreign Embassies including Venezuela and South Africa.

The first attack on this area the night before killed three including a Syrian media journalist, Safaa Al Ahmad, and injured nine. The second yesterday killed the brother of Mohamed Qasir, who killed in Jnah area yesterday.

He is the son-in-law of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Hassan who was martyed today and Mohammed who was martyred yesterday, are the brothers of 3 martyrs, one killed in 2006, one in 1996, and the last is Ahmad in 1982 Ahmad was the first martyrdom bomber who attacked an IDF HQ in Tyre killed dozens. The IDF is punishing the whole family bloodline.

This morning, at dawn, there was an unprecedented aggression by Israel against the Syrian coastal region targeting warehouses in Jableh north of the Russian naval base at Khemim. Russian and Syrian Air Defences intercepted more than 60 missiles and drones. The attack lasted from 4 am until 5.50 am. A Russian air patrol was spotted in the skies of Lattakia even after the bombing subsided.

UPDATE from journalist Ibrahim Wahdi:

This dawn, Syrian air defences confronted hostile targets off the coast of Jableh city in the Lattakia countryside (Northwestern Syria). One of the missiles fell on the outskirts of the city, which led to the outbreak of a big fire. Firefighting teams rushed to the place and managend to control the fire after a few hours And we have three possible scenarios here Either it was an Israeli aggression or a drone attack carried out by terrorists in the northwest Syria. A while ago, information was available about the arrival of foreign experts to Idlib, including Ukraine officers, with quantities of advanced drones, with the aim of carrying out attacks on Syrian and Russian sites. And we have confirmation that 4 Ukrainian Intelligence officers entered Syria from Attmah and met with Al-Jolani and agreed with him to send advanced drones in exchange for sending mercenaries to fight in Ukraine against Russia. So there is a possibility that the terrorists were behind the attack at dawn today on Jableh, and it is also possible that the attacks were joint with the Israeli enemy. Several months ago, Israel also carried out attacks on Aleppo by crossing Jordanian airspace and infiltrating the Syrian airspace over the desert and these attacks were coordinated and completed with drone attacks launched from Idlib towards Aleppo. Also Israel have been launching lately complex wide scale aggressions on Syria using both missiles and drones. So we still cannot confirm, but according to reports from the location, there were many explosions which indicates that either many war jets took part in this aggression or it was coordinated between Israel and the terrorists, or it was a massive unprecedented terrorists drone attack. In either case, this evidences the high coordination between Israel and Al-Qaeda terrorists in Idlib Both Syrian and Russian air defences took part in the Interception and shot down dozens of the hostile targets, using various short and medium range air defence systems, Pantsir-S1, BUK-M2. The attack is considered the largest so far and was carried out in successive waves of missiles and drones. It lasted from approximately 04:00 until 05:50 with more than 60 reported interceptions. Similar attacks took place before like on September 8 when Israel attacked Messyaf and again about two weeks ago off Tartous coast but it was a terrorist attack, then about three days ago when Israel attacked Damascus at night in the same manner but on a smaller scale. My take on it: it's highly likely the terrorists of Idlib "

Above is newly released footage taken in Amman, Jordan of the Iranian missiles passing overhead before hitting military targets in Occupied Palestine.

